Datacentrix formalises QSE programme – helping develop community skills, employment opportunities with self-sustaining small businesses

Shaun Hattingh and Tshepo Serutle.

Hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider Datacentrix has formalised its Qualifying Small Enterprises (QSE) upliftment programme, with a view to providing greater support to help smaller businesses to flourish across South Africa.

The programme not only exposes existing small businesses to sizable contracts as a Datacentrix fulfilment partner, with the opportunity to deepen collaboration across additional clients, it also allows them to build skills, employ additional staff from within the community and establish sound business practices.

According to Datacentrix CEO Ahmed Mahomed, the ethos behind the QSE programme is to help local small enterprises to build successful, ethical, self-sustaining practices.

“Business leaders in South Africa have a responsibility to our communities. By giving back to society, helping to create employment and sustainable business opportunities, and meeting basic needs, we are improving the quality of people’s lives. Together we can contribute towards the growth and success of South Africa by subscribing to responsible leadership and business values, including compassion, integrity, governance, efficacy and accountability.

Ginah Kunene.

“Datacentrix prides itself on its solid governance and ethical practices and, being vehemently anti-corruption, believes that a business built on principled grounds will be rewarded.

“Through our QSE programme, our aim is to help instil these qualities within our smaller business partners, building a value chain of reliable organisations that can assist Datacentrix in servicing our clients, from the rollout of infrastructure to the provision of on-site support,” Mahomed adds.

Current Datacentrix QSE partners include Sleep-Time Solutions, Delltro Technology, 4Sure Technologies and S’fikile Consulting.

Based in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, Sleep-Time Solutions is a 100% black-owned, 50% black woman-owned business that supplies IT consumables and hardware to power stations, mines, corporates and government departments, as well as office stationery and medical equipment.



The company has partnered with Datacentrix since 2019 as a QSE partner for Managed Print Solutions (MPS), covering Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng. The partnership has resulted in the creation of 11 new job opportunities, as well as the employment of seven local community-based youths to assist with the deployment and movement of devices.

According to Sipho Kunene, Executive Director at Sleep-Time Solutions, the smaller business’s experience with Datacentrix over the past two years has been a positive one. “Not only have we learnt a great amount from both a technology and business perspective, but we’ve also been given access to bigger clients within larger sectors than would previously have been possible. We’d like to further extend the partnership with Datacentrix into the future, expanding our offering to include field technology expertise.”

Delltro Technology, a small enterprise which is also 100% black-owned and 50% black woman-owned and has offices in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, assists Datacentrix with the fulfilment of an MPS services contract within Kathu and Postmasburg, Northern Cape. This agreement has enabled the company to bring seven new employees on board, as well as another four youths from nearby communities.

Says Ginah Kunene, Delltro Head of Operations and Sustainable Development: “At Delltro, we see the relationship with Datacentrix growing and becoming stronger over time. Together, we’re able to access many more opportunities, and we’d like to see Delltro flourish alongside Datacentrix as we deepen our offering.”

Sipho Kunene.

4 Sure Technologies is a Level 1 B-BBEE ICT solutions company established in 2004, focusing on the delivery of consulting, technology, systems integration and managed services, including print media technology. With its head office in Rustenburg, North West, 4 Sure recently expanded its presence nationally through the establishment of virtual branches.

“We have been engaging with Datacentrix for many years on teaming agreements for multiple projects, signing a five-year deal as a sub-contractor for a large corporate in January 2020,” states Tshepo Serutle, General Manager at 4 Sure. “Currently, we manage over 700 MPS devices for this particular Datacentrix client, which has allowed us to employ 13 new staff members. We have also been able to purchase four new branded vehicles to service the contract through this engagement, as well as growing our footprint beyond Rustenburg to include Northam, Mogalakwena, Polokwane and Burgersfort.

“We value Datacentrix’s involvement and support and appreciate the organisation’s eagerness on teaming with 4 Sure Technologies on previous and forthcoming projects.”

The formalisation of the QSE programme not only provides these smaller businesses with the security of fixed rates, explains Shaun Hattingh, Business Unit Manager at Datacentrix, but they will also have the requisite service level agreements in place and are assisted with whatever is needed to establish a fully operational model.

“This approach provides real value to these small businesses, while also allowing for employment opportunities within the surrounding communities of our work sites, helping our QSE partners to skill up with industry-recognised certifications, supplement their existing resources, as well as build ethical, transparent business practices that will stand the test of time,” he says.

Corporate social investment (CSI) is central to realising meaningful transformation and benefits the broader community, continues Mahomed. “We are cognisant of the growing social needs in South Africa and are committed to making a difference by supporting projects that benefit historically disadvantaged sectors of society. The formal structuring of our QSE programme will play an important role here.”

