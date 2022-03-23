Pre-orders open for unique HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition foldable smartphone

HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition.

Putting elegance in the palm of your hand, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition is ushering in a new era of foldable beauty. This eye-catching smartphone is designed in collaboration with the talented Dutch haute couture designer, Iris Van Herpen. Herpen’s designs are a fusion of technology-infused elements in whimsical haute couture, which is evident in the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition.

Now available for pre-order, the visually stunning HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition packs everything consumers have come to expect from a flagship device into a foldable form.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition is truly the foldable smartphone of your dreams. The two screens unfold into a perfectly flat and smooth screen, creating a visual feast for the user. Huawei's unique all-new multi-dimensional hinge design provides a large bending radius while reducing stress and allowing a shallow crease on the screen. This results in a thinner smartphone with less convex on the back cover.

Hinged perfection

When unfolded, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition features a 6.9-inch flexible OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. This provides users with a brilliant cinematic experience. Featuring a pixel density of 442ppi supporting more than one billion colours, the screens ensure all colours and intricate details are visible. The screen brightness adapts to surrounding light so users' eyes are constantly protected. Even in outdoor areas where the sunlight is strong, content on the display will remain legible. The adaptive brightness feature can also dynamically adjust the display brightness and optimise the viewing experience.

HUAWEI P50.

Huawei has also introduced a new anti-reflection nano optical layer to the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition’s main screen, bringing with it an extremely low reflectivity, making it perfect to counteract the effects that the crease may have on the visual experience.

Not just a pretty face

The cover screen of the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition displays notifications, schedule, calendar, music and weather while also allowing control of other features. A range of vibrant themes are available so users can completely customise the experience.

Content and services seamlessly flow between both screens and users can access the camera from the cover screen. After capturing photos or videos while the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition is folded, users can view the captured media on the cover screen. By unfolding the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, users can pick up a call and fold it again to end the call.

HUAWEI P50.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition offers a unique photography experience through its new Ultra Spectrum Camera System. This includes a triple-lens rear camera set-up comprising a 40MP True-Chroma camera, a 13MP Ultra-Wide Angle camera, a 32MP Ultra Spectrum camera and a 10.7MP front camera.

Featuring the unique Ultra Spectrum Fluorescence Photography feature, the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition delivers more depth and layers in photos and videos. Using the Ultra Spectrum illuminator, the device can capture content and details on things such as animals, plants and rock formations that are otherwise imperceptible to the human eye. The innovative and exciting clash of light and objects allows users to discover beauty in everyday life.

Divine battery

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition strikes the perfect balance between form and function. It delivers great standby battery life and supports fast charging speeds, featuring a 4 000mAh battery and supporting the 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge for an effortless high-speed top-up. The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition has a built-in smart battery engine for managing battery health and enabling smart battery management.

Inheriting a legacy of photographic excellence, the HUAWEI P50 Pro redefines the future of mobile imaging. Now available for pre-order in South Africa, this breathtakingly beautiful smartphone features an innovative True-Form Dual Matrix camera design that creates a professional shooting experience from the palm of your hand.



HUAWEI P50.

The iconic double ring design on the HUAWEI P50 Pro provides an all-encompassing appearance that enables users to explore the world and record its infinite levels of beauty. The HUAWEI P50 Pro incorporates the industry’s first fully evolved computational photography technology. In practical terms, this delivers more realistic colours and ultra-high definition and ultra-high dynamic ranges. It also features enhanced intelligent capture. The super main camera unit on the HUAWEI P50 Pro not only delivers ultra-clear image quality and realistic colours, but also captures rapid snapshots with an ultra-clear and ultra-stable zoom experience.

An eye for detail

The HUAWEI P50 Pro’s Dual-Matrix camera uses powerful algorithms to enhance image clarity, colour quality, speed and zoom. This is where its two ‘dazzling eyes’ shine through. The HUAWEI XD Optics and upgraded HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro image engine work in unison to reproduce comprehensive image details.

Clarity is a priority for the HUAWEI P50 Pro. As such, the image engine ensures more light can come in and capture patterns and textures in greater detail. Whatever the situation, users get super-clear shots with incredible precision.

HUAWEI P50.

Professional-grade colour accuracy shows the world’s true colours on the HUAWEI P50 Pro’s beautiful 6.6-inch screen. The True-Chroma Image Engine features an upgraded ambient light sensing system, P3 wide colour gamut and 2 000+ colours adjustment, to display the world in all its beauty.

The HUAWEI P50 Pro’s 120Hz screen refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate mean people get the smoothest possible viewing experience. Its 1 440Hz high frequency PWM dimming control reduces eye strain, so even in lowlight conditions, people can still enjoy a comfortable and high-quality viewing experience.

Closing in

The main camera matrix on the HUAWEI P50 Pro shows you a world of true colour and the SuperZoom matrix captures images in beautiful clarity, from near or far, wide or close up. Users can discover small objects as close up as 2.5cm to amplify beauty and details.

The HUAWEI P50 Pro’s 64MP periscope telephoto camera⁠ brings far-away objects up close and personal, while HUAWEI XD Optics greatly improve image quality. In addition, the HUAWEI P50 Pro’s 100x zoom with a total zoom range of up to 200x when used in conjunction with the wide angle and periscope lens, means users always get a clear and stable shot.

The HUAWEI P50 Pro features True-Steady Shot that lets users record their view out of a car window on a road trip, for example, or the thrilling moments in a match. Shaking hands will never ruin photos and videos again.

Go wide

Users can also go wide with the HUAWEI P50 Pro. Its 120° ultra-wide rear camera enables them to easily capture the grandeur of seas, mountains and skies, thereby making amazing moments timeless. Whether users are taking selfies or group photos, the 100° ultra-wide angle front camera on the HUAWEI P50 Pro will show facial features and make-up in fine detail.

HUAWEI P50.

Finally, when it comes to image editing, the HUAWEI P50 Pro has an ace up its sleeve, its powerful AI Remove function lets users eliminate unwanted objects that appear in photos.

So, what are you waiting for? Transform your photography with the magnificent HUAWEI P50 Pro and amaze your family and friends with the most incredible photos.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition and the HUAWEI P50 Pro are now available for pre-order.

If you pre-order the HUAWEI P50 Pro, priced at R19 999, on the Huawei Store (Online) and make a part payment of R199 before 31 March 2022, you will receive a discount of R1 999 on the balance of the purchase price of the HUAWEI P50 Pro. You’ll also get the following promotional gifts:

The HUAWEI Watch GT 2 Pro (valued at R6 999), limited stock available.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i (valued at R1 499) each, limited stock available.

The HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition is now available for pre-order.



If you pre-order the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition, priced at R28 999, on the Huawei Store (Online) and make a part payment of R199 before 31 March 2022, you will receive a discount of R2 999 on the balance of the purchase price of the HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edition. You’ll also get the following promotional gifts:

The HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick (valued at R3 999) each, limited stock available; and

A HUAWEI P50 Pocket Phone Cover (valued at R999) each, limited stock available.

Ts and Cs apply.