Cape Town’s R16.4bn draft energy budget to boost renewables

The City of Cape Town has announced a R16.4 billion draft budget, largely to drive renewable energy generation in the city.

The City of Cape Town’s draft 2022/23 budget for the energy directorate looks to build energy resilience for the growing city, reduce load-shedding over time and curb the scourge of vandalism.

In a statement, the city says almost R40 million has been earmarked to help curb and prevent vandalism.

Some R22.6 million in the new financial year (2022/23) will set the wheels in motion for independent generation and procurement to end load-shedding over time.

It adds that R15 million has been set aside to pay for energy generated by small-scale embedded generators through the feed-in tariff of 75.51 c/kWh (excluding VAT) and the 25c/kWh incentive offered for small-scale embedded generators.

Over the years, Cape Town has been at the forefront of calling on government to be allowed to procure its own energy in order to wean itself from the embattled Eskom.

“Our multibillion-rand budget is very clearly being directed towards the city and mayor’s commitment to end load-shedding over time by bringing on board independent producers, self-generation and developing our small-scale embedded generation market,” says councillor Beverley van Reenen, mayoral committee member for energy.

“It is about diversity of supply to enhance the energy security of the people of Cape Town. We have also budgeted for a significant boost in our efforts to curb the scourge of vandalism of our energy infrastructure.

“This comprises some R40 million to secure infrastructure, deploy security patrols in hotspot areas and permanent security deployments at strategic infrastructure. We can change this picture of increasing vandalism and theft if we all work together as Team Cape Town.

“We call on our communities to stand by us and to work with us to help protect community infrastructure. We also offer rewards for information leading to the successful arrest or confiscation of stolen goods.”