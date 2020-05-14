Workonline Communications partners with France-IX to provide quality French content on the African continent

As part of its commitment to offering high quality services to its African customers, Workonline Communications, leading provider of wholesale IP transit and connectivity services, is extending its reach to France-IX, one of Europe’s leading Internet exchanges (IXs).

With its community of several hundreds of carriers, ISPs, content delivery networks and Internet professionals, France-IX offers high quality access to both English and French content through its Paris and Marseille exchange points. Workonline Communications will leverage the exchange’s strategic positioning to further interconnect Africa and the Middle East to Europe and the US.

The connection to France-IX will be housed at Interxion’s MRS1 data centre in Marseille. “We are pleased to observe an additional valuable interconnection between our customers in our Interxion Marseille campus. Workonline Communications and France-IX interconnection allows African carriers to get French and English content from Marseille with the best user experience and in a cost-effective way. It confirms the critical role of the city as the main content hub and digital gateway between Europe, Middle East, Asia and especially Africa,” says Fabrice Coquio, Interxion France Managing Director.

Benjamin Deveaux, Head of Business Development for Workonline Communications, explains: “Workonline's portfolio of carrier-focused services enables our clients to extend their reach to new markets and enhance their existing services. As demand for quality Internet increases during the COVID-19 crisis, we are proud to be able to add France-IX to the growing list of IXes to which Workonline is connected and can offer remote peering services. The fact that content from this IX is provided in English and French is also an advantage to the Francophone countries we serve, which currently include Madagascar and Mauritius.”

Gilles Pecqueron, Operational Marketing Manager at France-IX, said: "This agreement with Workonline assists us in strengthening our position as the leading digital gateway to Africa and the Middle East. Africa is a rapidly developing market and we’re delighted to be part of the exponential growth of Workonline in this region.”