How to close the gap that scuppers digital integration

Integration and digital projects often fail because of a gap between business vision and technology realities.

Lengthy planning and misaligned objectives, particularly between conceptual architecture and integration requirements, can create discord that destroys faith and collaboration in digital outcomes.

mWtech has a proven track record of addressing the problems causing this gap, working with all stakeholders and delivering quick wins that bring digital prospects back on track.

Gaining value and progress from digital should be straightforward. It makes sense on paper, yet implementation falls short, resulting in wasted time and resources, finger-pointing and diminishing faith in digital investments.

This describes the gap: the distance between the technology investment vision, technology trends and enterprise architecture strategy. The gap restricts successful systems integration, hobbling the enterprise from realising well-orchestrated and productive technologies. Those responsible for digital project delivery experience harm to their reputation and delivery. But you can bring vision and reality together with the right approach and partner.

Defining the gap

Gaps develop when the vision – an aspirational concept for the executive branch – does not match the design methodologies of software development and deployment techniques that deliver faster and better integration.

The vision justifies the cost of software by representing the organisation's culture and ambitions. Yet it can start eating its tail: vision alone doesn't anticipate or address the challenges that arise in a technology environment with integration needs. As transformation fails to materialise as expected, the gap becomes larger and more untenable.

Yet all hope is not lost. The right approach can deliver quick-win solutions and pull digital business projects out of their crisis.

Aligning conceptual architecture and integration

mWtech has rescued and transformed numerous digital enterprise projects, bringing them back on track to excel in integration and value delivery. We tackle the situation by focusing on conceptual architecture – the core business functionality blueprint that outlines the main features of a business transformation plan.

Conceptual architecture supports senior stakeholders who justify the transformation journey, serving as a navigational map. It is an architectural contract for the organisation's leadership and participants, such as delivery entities and end-users.

Problems tend to emerge when attempting to map conceptual architecture with integration capabilities. When there is a lack of understanding of integration technologies, especially on the high levels, this breaks top-to-bottom communication and obscures transformation goals. For example, enterprise architects, their advisors and sales representatives might fail to translate business changes into technical requirements correctly.

It's not for lack of trying – and may result from trying too hard. Teams take the longer approach to understand 'everything' and get things right, yet this approach can create delays that confuse the projects' objectives and inflate overall costs. Transformation efforts end up looking inefficient. Sometimes, the integration software is not correctly provisioned and finding a competent integrator vendor is yet another challenge.

We can list other reasons, such as technical debt or confusing marketing messages. But the problem is obvious: when enterprises don't efficiently align conceptual architecture and integration capabilities, they form a dangerous gap that saps resources, enthusiasm and the co-operative spirit crucial to digital transformation.

How mWtech closes the gap

mWtech is a specialist in building, improving and rescuing integration environments, ensuring they align with business expectations and technology realities.

We deliver integration projects successfully by maintaining transformation methodology and integration technologies. mWtech employs significant effort to understand our clients' enterprise architectures and then propose solutions based on their specific integration technologies.

Our delivery techniques include:

Understanding your architecture and outline changes on the conceptual level to predict transformation impacts on current and future information systems.

Developing a deep understanding of the relationships between integration technology architectures and practical experiences.

Maintaining close collaboration with integration vendors.

Communicating clearly on all levels with senior stakeholders, architects and managers, developers and infrastructure engineers.

Employing a DevOps approach to manage development and other areas in your organisation's hybrid environments.

Validating the solutions' performance and security at early stages.

Getting early sign-off on principal solutions features.

Participating through the whole transformation process, from inception to go-live and production support.

Digital projects fail to deliver because of nuanced problems driving a wedge between expectations and reality. Yet it's not a lost cause. mWtech brings business insight, technology wisdom and planning acumen to close the gap.

We have extensive experience solving problems from both sides of the equation in actionable steps that deliver results quickly. And we are with you the entire journey, using our access to vendors and our business, project and technology skills to bring your digital transformation back on track.

mWtech offers free demonstrations of our processes and customer cases, helping you choose and motivate your environment's best modernisation and integration steps. Contact us to learn more about mWtech's services or how we use integration to improve your business performance.

