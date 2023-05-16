Make security a priority in your application development process with Synopsys

Prioritising security when building mission-critical applications and software has never been more important.

Synopsys offers excellent tools that let developers achieve this without sacrificing innovation and development speed – a trade-off that often results in organisations ignoring important security considerations during the development process.

These organisations are now realising that neglecting security in their application and software development has left them exposed against many malicious parties.

Proof of this can be found in a 2022 Synopsys research paper, which examined 4 300 security tests conducted on 2 700 software applications. It found that 95% of these applications had some form of vulnerability.

Additionally, 20% of these applications had high-risk vulnerabilities, while 4.5% had critical vulnerabilities that presented an immediate and serious threat.

Synopsys tools

Synopsys helps innovative companies avoid these vulnerabilities through its application security testing (AST) tools.

These tools detect security issues in development areas like proprietary code, open source and third-party dependencies, application behaviour and deployment configurations.

Each Synopsys tool has a specific area of focus, allowing you to pick the ones that suit your needs:

Black Duck – A software composition analysis tool that detects and manages the risks of using open source and third-party code in applications and containers.

– A software composition analysis tool that detects and manages the risks of using open source and third-party code in applications and containers. Coverity – A static application security tester tool that identifies critical quality defects and security weaknesses in proprietary code and infrastructure-as-code during early development.

– A static application security tester tool that identifies critical quality defects and security weaknesses in proprietary code and infrastructure-as-code during early development. WhiteHat – A dynamic analysis tool that continuously analyses production applications and tests software by simulating attacker behaviours.

– A dynamic analysis tool that continuously analyses production applications and tests software by simulating attacker behaviours. Seeker – An interactive analysis tool that discovers vulnerabilities in web-based applications during the QA and testing cycles.

– An interactive analysis tool that discovers vulnerabilities in web-based applications during the QA and testing cycles. Defensics – A comprehensive fuzzing framework that finds security weaknesses through integrated, scalable and automated negative testing.

These tools can be augmented by plugins that increase their efficiency and help companies maintain a rapid development speed, too. This includes Code Sight, Code Dx, Intelligent AST orchestration and Comprehensive DevSecOps integrations.