Are you ready for Business 2030?

OpenText Summit Africa 2023.

Faranani DocTec is proud to be a platinum sponsor of the OpenText Summit Africa 2023, taking place in Johannesburg on 6 September 2023.

Discover the key to future business growth – a focus on being human-centric, inclusive and sustainable. Join us to explore the seamless integration of information and automation. This enables you to tackle complexities head-on and transform your business with cutting-edge digital frameworks, updated protocols and modern work methodologies.

Please join us at this exclusive event to:

Discover how to work smarter and prepare for Business 2030. Learn to bring information and automation together to re-invent with new digital fabrics, new rules and new ways to work.

Listen to inspiring keynote speakers, experts and peers on real-world end-user cases and their outcomes and gain actionable insights to propel your organisation to new heights.

Network with like-minded professionals who are facing the same challenges you are. Make new connections, exchange ideas and share solutions in person.

Learn from regional industry experts and partners who understand the unique struggles you face every day.

Please contact Gopolang Sefara at gopolang.sefara@faranani.com should you be interested in attending this event. More about Faranani DocTec at www.farananidoctec.com