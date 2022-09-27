VALR app launches on Huawei AppGallery

VALR.com, the biggest crypto exchange headquartered in Africa, is excited to announce the launch of its app on AppGallery. As one of the most requested apps on the Huawei platform, this is good news for crypto traders across Africa as they now have access to VALR on their Huawei devices.

The partnership is important for VALR and Huawei, both of which have identified African markets as an important growth opportunity. VALR aims to widen access to financial services as part of its future plans, while Huawei is constantly looking at ways to increase its offering and overall experience to its customers.



In South Africa alone, there are over 8.5 million Huawei device users, growing each month. Huawei boasts a large market share and has millions of active users across its owned platforms monthly.

The benefits to Huawei users are obvious, as VALR offers traders the widest selection of crypto assets of any crypto exchange headquartered in Africa. With low fees, an easy-to-use interface and regular new products and features, it’s easy to understand why thousands of Huawei users have requested the app.

One of the most exciting products that Huawei users can now access is VALR Pay, which offers VALR customers the ability to send or receive free payments to any VALR account in either crypto or fiat currency, quickly and safely. With VALR Pay, it’s possible to send and receive payments anywhere in the world at no cost, a huge benefit to African markets where sending money is often prohibitively expensive.

Lu Geng, Middle East and Africa Device Ecosystem Development and Operations Dept Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Marketing & Business Development Manager for Huawei Africa Consumer Business Group, says: “Huawei is stable globally, especially in the African markets, and we are constantly developing our ecosystem. This includes our own application distribution platform AppGallery, our own search engine Petal Search, our own browser Huawei Browser, as well as Huawei Music, Huawei Video and Huawei Assistant.

”The partnership with VALR is testimony that we constantly innovate with our partners to enrich device user experiences. ”

VALR CEO Farzam Ehsani says: "VALR is tremendously excited to partner with Huawei. We have had a number of requests from customers to update our app to support Huawei devices and we were happy to hear that Huawei was receiving many requests for our app through their AppGallery, which is now available. VALR looks forward to deepening its partnership with Huawei to assist in building a financial system that recognises the unity of the human race. Financial freedom and borderless transactions are our future. We are excited to see where this partnership takes us,"

To download the VALR app on your Huawei device, simply click here.