Channel key to HP’s future success, says CEO

Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP.

Computing giant HP is going to stay connected to the channel, says president and CEO Enrique Lores.

This is one of the commitments Lores made at the HP Amplify Executive Forum 2022 in Dubai, where he virtually delivered the company’s vision and strategy.

The annual event provides HP partners from around the globe with the opportunity to learn more about the company’s focus on innovation, operations and its roadmap for driving partner growth in 2022 and beyond.

Addressing the Dubai-leg of the three-city partner roadshow, Lores said partnerships have helped the Palo Alto-based company emerge stronger, adding that its channel network has emerged stronger too.

“Revenue generated by channel partners has grown by more than $6 billion, which is larger than most Fortune 500 companies,” he stated. “ As proud as we are about our accomplishments, we’re even more excited about the road ahead.”

However, he noted the road ahead is likely to present new twists and turns. “The macro-economic situation remains dynamic and volatile.”

In addition to remaining connected to the channel, Lores said HP is going to improve its supply execution and drive innovation for partner customers.

HP is going to stay optimistic, he indicated. “Even as we manage short-term challenges, there are long-term secular trends that will elevate our businesses to new heights in the coming year.”

Among these trends, one of the biggest is the rise of hybrid work, he noted. “This is not a passing trend. A majority of people will permanently split time between working in the office and working remotely. This will drive continued investment in our technology.

“Outside of work, gaming will continue to grow as part of the fabric of popular culture. Today, there are more than three billion gamers globally and this is a huge opportunity for HP and for our partners.

“We are also seeing the rise of digital services and subscriptions – businesses and consumers like the convenience, personalisation and outcomes they deliver. This is an opportunity for all of us to capture more revenue.

“The final trend is the changing role of companies in societies. Business is increasingly expected to take action on climate, support diversity, protect human rights and advance digital equity.

“Each of these trends play to HP’s strengths and we plan to capitalise on them as part of our strategy for building a stronger HP.”

He concluded: “We make a great team, we have a bright future and we could not have asked for a better group of partners to help us build a stronger HP.”