RDB Consulting maintains record of ISO 20000 certification

Jennifer Mbesa, General Manager, RDB Consulting.

RDB Consulting has achieved ISO/IEC 20000 certification for the third consecutive year, making it one of few companies to hold this best practice certification.

RDB Consulting General Manager Jennifer Mbesa says this achievement is still unique in Africa’s IT sector: “This is an IT related service management system certification, where IT business processes are applied to ensure that we provide adequate IT services based on best practices and industry standards,” she explains.

ISO/IEC 20000 information technology – service management relates to an organisation’s ability to deliver effective managed services and maintain those standards over time. The certification for the provisioning of outsourcing management solutions regarding databases, operating systems and monitoring services covers 20 major areas, including service reporting and continuity, availability and capacity management, information security management, system planning and policy, service delivery management, business relationship management, resource management, responsibility and authority, managing outsourced processes, budgeting and accounting, change and release management and incident, request and problem management. It offers tangible proof that RDB Consulting has implemented all COBIT and IT Infrastructure Library (ITIL) guidelines.

RDB Consulting first achieved ISO 20000 certification in 2017 and participates in a stringent SABS management system audit to retain its certification. The audit covers compliance with key legislation, a review of management, service portfolio and competence and customer satisfaction.

Mbesa says: The ISO/IEC 20000 certification gives our customers peace of mind, knowing that we are committed to best practice and compliant with the international standards that are aligned to the ITIL framework.”

RDB Consulting Service Delivery Manager Zack Adam adds: "It is imperative that RDB holds this international certification as we have global clients who expect as a basic requirement that their service providers are aligned with global business best practice and deliver according to international standards.”