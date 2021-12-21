Anand Eswaran appointed Veeam CEO.

Anand Eswaran has been appointed as new CEO of backup and disaster recovery firm Veeam, replacing Bill Largent who will now focus on his role as chairman of the board of directors.

The company says Eswaran, who joins Veeam from RingCentral where he was president and chief operating officer, will also be joining Veeam’s board as a director.

Largent says Eswaran is joining Veeam to help the company navigate the data management landscape, which he says, is evolving at an exponential pace.

Veeam says Eswaran has the perfect background to lead Veeam to achieve the next milestone and beyond.

Prior to RingCentral, Eswaran was responsible for Microsoft’s enterprise commercial and public sector business globally.

In a statement, Veeam says earlier in his tenure at Microsoft, he led Microsoft services, industry solutions, digital, customer care, and customer success — a global team of 24 000 professionals.

“Veeam is the unequivocal market leader, and is the most trusted partner to help customers securely navigate the complexity of protecting their data to keep their business running; to bolster this position we continue to challenge the status quo, innovate, and ensure we are anticipating customer needs,” says Largent

“I am excited to welcome Anand as Veeam’s new CEO. Anand brings extensive experience in developing new business models, executing on market expansion and driving growth with an inclusive purpose-led and people-first culture.

“To have someone with Anand’s experience on board will lead us into a new era of success, as we further accelerate into the cloud and evaluate the opportunity for Veeam to be a publicly traded company in the future”.

Commenting on his appointment, Eswaran says: “Veeam is a unique company that is growing significantly faster than the market. I am delighted to be joining such a talented team at an exciting time in its journey.

“Data is exploding and has become one of the most important assets for all organizations.As such, data management, security and protection are pivotal to the way organizations operate today, and failure to have a robust strategy can be catastrophic.

“Veeam has a unique opportunity to break away as we sit in the middle of the data ecosystem, with the most robust ransomware protection and ability to protect data wherever it may reside.”