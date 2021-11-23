Five ways smart printers save smart people’s time

It’s hardly a secret that the most successful small businesses are the ones with the smartest people.

But when your smartest people have to work with not-so-smart tech, their time and talent gets wasted. It’s annoying. It’s bad for the business.

And it’s even worse when they have to use that tech every day – tech like your printer.

Smart printers don’t get in your people’s way. They actively help them do what they need to do. Here’s how....

Instead of making it harder to print, smart printers automate processes for you.

You can use them to automate steps like saving files to the right folders and speeding up key processes like invoicing.

Instead of screaming error codes that only robots understand, smart printers have an interface that’s designed for, you know, humans.

They even come with self-help videos so your people can use them without IT’s help.

Instead of living in their own little disconnected bubble, smart printers connect to all the places your files live, even the cloud.

So you can connect to places like Dropbox and Google Drive.

Instead of ignoring the fact that some of your people work remotely, smart printers help your people print on-the-go.

Smart printers make mobile printing incredibly easy. With an Android, you just tap the phone to the printer and you’re ready to go.

And instead of just handing sensitive files to anyone standing near them, smart printers know how to ask for ID.

Smart businesses need smarter printers because they work behind the scenes to help your smart people be as productive as they need to be whether they’re in the office or on-the-go. They aren’t just printers – they’re kind of like smart workplace assistants that secure the flow of information and keep the business running.

So if you want your business to get the best out of your smartest people, it’s time to get rid of the not-so-smart tech holding them back.