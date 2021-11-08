Global Computing & Telecoms participates in Microsoft Student 2 Business programme

Globally, the past two years have emerged as the most difficult in decades. The world has suffered many challenges, including a pandemic that has resulted in a severe increase in global unemployment. Global Computing & Telecoms (GCT), a Microsoft Gold Partner, has recognised that a vital stage required for economic recovery in South Africa is access to digital skills. To help address this, GCT is participating in a Microsoft Student 2 Business programme aimed at bringing more digital skills to 98 IT graduates.

At its heart, the Student 2 Business programme is a comprehensive initiative that includes training, mentorship and potential employment. The programme uplifts businesses, people and communities by adaptive learning solutions. GCT’s vision is to discover possible Microsoft trainers that can be mentored, with the aim of enhancing their IT knowledge and unlocking further opportunities.

“In the world of learning and development, innovation and technology are moving quickly,” says Sello Mbuli, MD and Founder of GCT. “The company is committed to empowering people within the IT industry. Our vision extends beyond this programme, and this is the first step in the right direction of assisting in the upskilling of unemployed youth.”

The programme began in July 2021, with virtual instructor-led training via Microsoft Teams. The exams are written in various centres, dependent on the student’s location in the country. Some students have already received work placements at companies such as MIP, Department of E-GOV, and IT Masters, while others are in the process of intern interviews.

Through this programme, potential Microsoft trainers have been identified, that can be mentored and employed, and companies have committed to providing students with work experiential learning (as well as the possibility of a stipend to those who do not yet have one). The companies include:

Motse Innovation Centre

Global Computing & Telecoms

Poprush

Nine12Aries

E-Technologies Africa and

Mochacho IT

In reviewing the programme, student Tebogo Mabale said: “This programme has allowed me to condition and improve my leadership skills by allowing me to interact with people of great leadership skills and learn from them. I get to work with people that are in some cases very co-operative and in others not, but I use that to learn how to deal with these difficult situations/people. I have had the chance to gain new knowledge and insight on technologies that are used within the data scientist/engineering space while writing my DP900, DP100 and DP203, that that I am sure I will use in the future.



"During this programme, I was able to attain work placement at Motse Innovation Centre where I am put to the test on a daily basis, by being a student assistant and assistance project manager. I hope to gain more knowledge as in assisting future students attain what I have.”

Performance improvement plan

GCT, with Microsoft, is passionate about the digital skills needs of unemployed individuals, believing that meaningful help can be provided to more than 100 graduates in the coming months. This programme marks the beginning for many; the foundation to build from, for technology innovation.