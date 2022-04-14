Momentum appoints chief digital, info officer

Dhesen Ramsamy, Momentum’s new group chief digital and information officer.

Dhesen Ramsamy has been named as group chief digital and information officer of Momentum Metropolitan, effective this month.

The financial services company says Ramsamy will transition from his current role as executive head of the group’s client digital hub Momentum iX, and will take over from chief technology officer Chris Kruger, who will retire later in the year.

Ramsamy’s new role will incorporate all the responsibilities currently vested in the chief technology officer role, as well as other functions, including “enabling the implementation of a robust, innovative and cohesive digital and IT strategy to support the group’s business strategy, oversight of IT operations and ensuring sound IT governance, and delivering IT and digital functions for the group – including fintech investments and initiatives”, says the JSE-listed company.

“I am energised by the opportunity to reimagine and reinvent solutions for our clients, and I look forward to collaborating with people at all levels of the organisation to continue to strengthen Momentum Metropolitan’s digitalisation strategy,” says Ramsamy.

The company says he brings nearly 20 years of extensive experience to the role and has been with Momentum Metropolitan since 2018. He previously worked in large financial services, retail and consumer goods industries.

As per Momentum, his areas of expertise focus primarily on business transformation, digital channel design, build and commercialisation, client insights and business strategy.

“Digital transformation is critical to the ‘reinvent and grow’ strategy we launched last year, and features strongly in all our business plans,” says Hillie Meyer, group chief executive officer at Momentum Metropolitan.

“It will help us to stay competitive, and is likely to become even more important as the interaction preferences of our clients and our advisers continue to evolve.

“The appointment of a chief digital and information officer will help the group to master the digital challenge. I look forward to working with Dhesen on this exciting challenge, and to seeing the strengthening of our ‘digital movement’ as a group.”