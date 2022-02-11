Love is in the air (and so are cyber crooks)

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Kaspersky has reported intensified scamming activity and advises users of online dating apps and similar Web sites to take care of their data to ensure their digital privacy.

According to the company, the amount of information we share online is growing, and this is particularly true when it comes to online dating. Tinder says it hit a record three billion swipes in a single day in March 2020, and OkCupid claims to make 91 million matches annually. Unfortunately, the scale of this information sharing has led some users to fall victim to digital risks.

A recent Kaspersky study found more than half (55%) of respondents are afraid of being stalked by someone they met online, while every sixth dating app user (16%) had been doxed, or had their personal data gathered and publicly exposed online.

Many dating apps now ask users to register their account through social networking sites, which automatically populate a profile with photos and personal information such as a place of work or study – which makes it easier for potential doxers to find users online and discover information about them.

Paid versions

The study says the five most popular dating apps have improved their encryption protocols and started to pay more attention to user privacy, and some have introduced paid versions which enable users to manually specify their location or blur photos, for example.

However, the issue is not always about personal data available in public. Each year, Kaspersky researchers note intensified scamming activities around Valentine’s Day and this year is no different.

In these schemes, e-mails that include a link to a phishing page mimicking a dating Web site profile, ask people to complete a form with their personal preferences in a future partner. Next, the user is asked to add their banking credentials. It’s no surprise that the victim ends up having data and money stolen and does not get the chance to meet new people.

Stay safe

To remain safe on Valentine’s day, Kaspersky advises users to never tie their Instagram or other social media accounts to their dating app profile, as this gives away too much potentially usable information.

Next, the company says users should never share their phone number or other messaging app handles. “Dating apps strongly recommend sticking with their built-in message platforms, and it is wise to do so until you are sure you can trust the person you’re chatting with. Also, when you are ready to move to another messaging app, set it up to keep your private info secure.”

In addition, attackers may try to phish for private data, so Kasperskky says to be wary if a match asks to install an app on the users phone, visit a certain Web site, or starts asking questions about, say, a favourite teacher or first pet.

Also, the company urges users to be cautious of bots that may lure them into giving away money or data.

Finally, if possible, Kaspersky says users should attempt to change settings within the app so that it only reveals their profile to those people that they’ve matched with. Narrowing that view to a limited number of people lowers the odds of their profile information getting into the wrong hands.