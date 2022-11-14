Webinar: Automate your customer orders using an AI, ML-powered solution

Did you know that manually entering just one of your customer orders into your ERP can take more than four minutes?

Manually entering all your customer orders into the ERP system is a considerable waste of time for your sales, finance and accounts departments.

Symtrax has decided to integrate Microsoft Azure Form Recognizer powered by artificial intelligence to address this problem.

Using machine learning, data from any document can be extracted and integrated automatically.

Our Compleo Hybrid Solution coupled with Azure Form Recognizer technology provides:

Increased processing speed;

Commercially viable solution;

Better agility to suit the ever-changing business needs;

Automatic data integration and capability to meet regulatory compliance; and

Data reliability and no manual errors.

Watch this webinar to learn more about achieving operational excellence through AI and ML-enabled smart data capture solutions for incoming documents.

Through a demo, we explain how to collect all relevant data from an incoming document and thus make your organisation data-driven!

