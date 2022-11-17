Is your business ready for multicloud-as-a-service?

A survey on Multicloud-as-a-Service, being conducted in partnership with NTT / Dimension Data, has gone live on ITWeb.

The survey seeks to understand the current trends related to multicloud in the South African marketplace and whether businesses are ready to venture into multicloud in order to gain access to more functionalities.

Katlego Nake, NTT’s director of marketing for Southern Africa, says, “We want to understand where South African organisations are on their cloud journey, the challenges they’re facing, such as managing different vendor relationships, security and different licensing models, and whether they require assistance in managing this."

Because IT spend is all too often a painpoint for the CFO, she says, there is a need to provide insight into the customer’s journey so that they can see where that spend is going. "They need a cloud and network roadmap and guidance along the way."

With this survey, we want to understand whether organisations have key performance indicators for cloud-based services, if they’ve considered a multicloud strategy and what are the barriers to cloud/multicloud adoption.

We also interrogate which types of cloud infrastructure companies are using as well as the technologies and frameworks deployed.

