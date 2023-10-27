ZTE releases industry's first Tbit all-optical access platform

ZXA10 C600E

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has unveiled the latest Tbit-level deterministic all-optical access platform, the ZXA10 C600E, at the Network X exhibition held in Paris, France. This new platform has garnered significant industry attention and is poised to drive innovation in FTTx (fibre to the X) services while contributing to the growth of global optical fibre technology.

The ZXA10 C600E, developed for large-scale 50G PON deployment, features ultra-high bandwidth, determinism, openness and energy saving. It offers flexible compatibility with line cards from the ZXA10 C600/C650/C620 series, facilitating network deployment and resource allocation.

With a remarkable 1Tbps bandwidth per slot, the ZXA10 C600E delivers 2.5 times the industry average. This exceptional bandwidth capacity enables non-blocking forwarding for 50G PON, 10G PON and GPON Combo services, while also facilitating a seamless evolution from GPON to 10G PON and even 50G PON.

Featuring an IP+TDM dual-plane architecture, the ZXA10 C600E employs distinct mechanisms for handling general IP packets and ensuring deterministic precision in terms of latency and jitter. It incorporates innovative hard pipe slicing and low-latency technologies, guaranteeing deterministic bandwidth, latency and jitter for enterprise campuses.

The ZXA10 C600E embraces openness by utilising the standard NetConf/YANG protocol. This protocol supports the management and interconnection of third-party SDN (software-defined networking) controllers and EMS (element management systems). It also facilitates SDN and NFV (network function virtualisation) for SDN evolution and virtualisation deployment.

The ZXA10 C600E prioritises energy efficiency through a combination of multi-level measures, traffic prediction and technical optimisation. These efforts result in reduced energy consumption, contributing to the development of sustainable FTTx networks.

As a technical leader in the optical access field, ZTE is committed to enhancing its foundational capabilities, driving technological innovation and delivering high-quality solutions, products and services to customers worldwide. ZTE's FTTx solutions have been successfully deployed by over 300 operators in more than 100 countries. In fact, ZTE holds the second position in global market share for FTTx products, as reported by the esteemed consulting firm, Dell'Oro Group.