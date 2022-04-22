How LG’s innovations have changed our lives for the better

LG Electronics is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air and energy solutions, to monitors and service robots, as well as automotive components. In the 63 years since the company was founded in Korea, LG has grown into a global innovator with a presence in almost every country in the world.

In the spirit of World Creativity and Innovation Day that is celebrated every year on 21 April, which aims to raise awareness about the role of innovation and creativity in all aspects of human development, let’s look at some of the award-winning and innovative products by LG that have changed our lives for the better.

A smarter way of living

Smart home appliances with built-in intelligence are undoubtedly changing the way we live, and LG’s ThinQ products are a great example of this. The LG ThinQ App serves as a central platform for controlling a wide range of the brand’s connected appliances and consumer electronics – helping us save time and live more efficiently, all from one application.

This innovative thinking is embodied in all LG appliances. For example, the LG InstaView fridge has changed the way we think about and use fridges. It’s designed with a glass panel that when tapped, displays the contents inside the fridge. This allows you to see what’s inside your fridge without cold air escaping; this saves energy and keeps food fresher for longer. Thanks to ThinQ innovation, you can also remotely adjust temperature settings on your smart device, so your fridge will be at the perfect temperature, whether you’re going away on a trip or are about to come home with a large grocery haul.

LG's innovation also extends to sustainability. The company recently announced the upcoming launch of its Upgradeable Appliances that will let users download new features and functions for an appliance from the ThinQ App’s Upgrade Center.

And with LG’s ground-breaking Inverter technology, which is used to make washing machines, microwaves, and air conditioning units more efficient, both consumers and the environment benefit from everyday appliances using far less energy.

A prime example of this is the LG NeoChef, where Smart Inverter tech helps us make tasty and healthy food with precise heating and fast cooking. The powerful technology lets you save time and energy while enabling a huge variety of cooking methods and techniques, including making biltong, roasting, air frying, steaming, slow cooking, warming food, baking, charcoal grilling, and making yoghurt.

The age of OLED

Thanks to LG’s innovations, we can now enjoy cinema-quality entertainment experiences at home. LG’s OLED TVs represent a revolutionary leap forward in the world of display technologies. With the power of self-lit pixels that can turn on and off at an individual level, you can enjoy stunning detail, even during dark scenes, plus richer colours, and deeper blacks with infinite contrast. Combined with other technologies, OLED brings us a more realistic, more immersive TV-watching experience.

Since their debut in 2013, LG OLED TVs have been recognised at the prestigious Red Dot Design Award, earning multiple ‘Best of the Best’ honours over the years. LG’s new lifestyle OLED TV recently won a ‘Best of the Best’ Award at this year’s competition, showing just how innovative they are.

LG’s Magic Remote is another game-changer in the entertainment field. Users speak into the remote to search for shows, change TV settings, switch to different inputs, or ask your Google Assistant to pull up family photos, control light settings, check the weather, and so much more. It’s easy to see why this TV is considered to be one of the world’s most intelligent TVs.

LG’s products rely on innovation to help us live better lives, from keeping our food fresher and bringing us immersive experiences to helping us live more connected, sustainable lives. On World Creativity and Innovation Day, and every other day, LG will continue to develop pioneering products that are changing the way we live, work, and play in innovative ways.