Kyndryl, Microsoft deliver cloud-based insights for mainframes

IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl and Microsoft are expanding the reach of their global strategic partnership by helping customers increase access to mainframe data.

Kyndryl, which provides secure multi-tenant zCloud, will create data pipes that enable connections between the mainframe, including its zCloud platform, and the Microsoft cloud, making it easier for customers to move their mainframe data to the cloud.

In addition, as part of the joint initiative, Kyndryl will launch consulting and integration services developed to help customers more easily and efficiently plan, design, and connect mainframe data to Azure Cloud and Edge Computing environments.

This, the company says, will unlock new uses and value streams from their entire data estate. “Customers will have a holistic view of their data and can take advantage of machine learning, AI, analytics, and reporting, and will be able to leverage low code/no code applications with Microsoft Power Platform.”

The two entities say they also plan to combine mainframe data with other internal and external cloud-based data sources that will allow customers to create new applications that use modern analytics and visualisation tools to deliver advanced insights at scale.

Petra Goude, Kyndryl global practice leader, core enterprise and zCloud, says part of the collaboration with Microsoft on mainframe modernisation will involve helping customers increase access to mainframe data and leverage capabilities that will show benefits of cloud automation and insights from their IT environments.