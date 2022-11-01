SA businesses share ITSM best practices, hosted by Ivanti

Ivanti, a global leader in Gartner’s IT Service Management (ITSM) Magic Quadrant, recently hosted ITSM user groups throughout South Africa for customers to connect and to learn from each other. Current South African customers determined the agenda and presented how they were using Ivanti for ITSM. They were also joined by Alan Taylor, Ivanti’s Director of Product Management, who provided insight into the product strategy and roadmap.

Taylor brings more than 20 years of experience with Ivanti and Ivanti’s solutions and combines this with his ITIL Expert certification to guide customers along the path to service management excellence. During the user groups, he first focused on breaking down what it means to be a leader in Gartner’s ITSM Magic Quadrant and how that reinforced the strategy Ivanti has been pursuing to provide a native, integrated, self-healing platform that proactively automates remediation. He also spent time to cover the value add that Ivanti Neurons for ITSM provides when it comes to facilitating an improved digital employee experience and how important that will be to businesses.

Greg Strydom, Managing Director of Think Tank Software Solutions – a premier Ivanti partner based in South Africa, with offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban – said of the event: “Ivanti for ITSM has greatly helped to mature our clients’ IT service environment. We have been able to give our clients an intuitive and useful self-service portal that they very much appreciate. At the same time, the Think Tank team has supplemented Ivanti with extensive workflows and automations to help our clients be more efficient and service oriented. The roundtable hosted by Ivanti further helped users, administrators and process owners connect to share lessons learned and brainstorm solutions on current projects. We look forward to see further outcomes from the session as South Africa’s leading companies leverage Ivanti Neurons for ITSM to make their businesses work better.”

As one of Think Tank’s Cape Town-based clients phrased it: “This user group made me really excited about where the Ivanti toolset is going over the next few years and it is very complementary to how we have positioned our own products. Our employees expect the same level of experience and support from their IT departments that they receive from their favourite consumer-focused online brands. Hearing directly how one of our peers in South Africa has been successful in driving self-service inspires me to bring that same approach to my business to support us further in maturing our processes and products using Ivanti ITSM.”

Other key takeaways from the Ivanti user groups as South African businesses shared ITSM best practices include:

Many of the global challenges discussed by Ivanti when it comes to an improved digital employee experience resonated with current South Africa pain points.

In an age of the internet of things (IOT), hearing how others were starting to consider Ivanti ITSM solutions beyond Windows, MacOS and Linux was incredibly beneficial as businesses seek to gain greater visibility into the various technologies they are using.

Ivanti’s recent acquisition of Cherwell has resulted in Ivanti delivering an even better product and customers appreciate Ivanti’s continued pursuit of providing clients with best-in-class products.

