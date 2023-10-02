#GOBOKKE
Former Coca-Cola CIO joins Datatec board

By Staff Writer, ITWeb
Johannesburg, 02 Oct 2023
Sabine Everaet has joined Datatec’s board of directors.
Datatec has appointed Sabine Everaet as an independent non-executive director of the JSE-listed company, with effect from 2 October.

In a statement, the ICT services firm says Everaet had a distinguished career at the Coca-Cola Company from 1995 to 2021. She held various IT management and senior leadership roles with increasing functional and geographic responsibilities, becoming Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) CIO in 2016.

It adds she serves as a non-executive director and member of the nominations committee of ING Bank Belgium and is a trustee of the Charities Aid Foundation based in the UK, where she sits on the audit, risk and compliance committee.

Everaet graduated as a business engineer from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (Belgium).

She was awarded “CIO of the Year” in Belgium at the end of 2011 and was named one of the 2016 “Top 50 Most Inspirational Women in European Technology”.

Maya Makanjee, chairperson of the Datatec board, comments: “We are delighted to welcome Sabine to Datatec. Her experience as a CIO in the EMEA region will bring valuable insight to the board and I am confident she will make a very positive contribution.”

