KHIPU achieves Palo Alto Networks XMDR specialisation

Combines Palo Alto Networks’ leading Cortex XDR solution with KHIPU Networks’ managed services – empowering customers’ security operations.

KHIPU Networks, the cyber security company, today announced it has become a Palo Alto Networks Cortex XMDR Specialisation partner. KHIPU Networks joins a select group of channel partners who have earned this distinction through operational capabilities and fulfilment of business requirements and completion of technical, sales enablement and specialisation examinations. The Cortex XMDR Specialisation will enable KHIPU Networks to combine the power of best-in-class Cortex XDR detection and response solution with their managed services offerings — helping customers worldwide streamline security operations centre (SOC) operations and quickly mitigate cyber threats.

“We have been in partnership with Palo Alto Networks for over 10 years and continually invest to ensure that we are one of the most experienced and certified partners within EMEA and SDAC to deliver and manage their entire cyber security portfolio,” said Guy Jermany, CIO at KHIPU Networks. “We are very pleased that this has been recognised through being awarded Palo Alto Networks Technical Partner and Cortex Partner of the Year, and chosen for this elite specialisation programme.”

“Organisations need effective detection and response across the network, endpoint and cloud but managing today’s threats effectively is a massive undertaking,” said Karl Soderlund, senior vice-president, Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. “KHIPU Networks’ commitment to attain the Cortex XMDR Specialisation will give their managed security services customers peace of mind that the services they are choosing will mitigate security gaps and relieve the day-to-day burden of security operations for customers with 24/7 coverage.”

In 2020, KHIPU launched its SOC which, powered by Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR and XSOAR platforms, has enabled its teams to provide a very competent and powerful managed detection and response service to many customers. Using the Cortex platform enables KHIPU’s SOC to not just monitor, collect logs and alert customers, its service proactively prevents and protects against cyber threats as well as provide incident response services 24x7x365.

To achieve specialisation status, Palo Alto Networks partner organisations must have Cortex XDR-certified SOC analysts/threat hunters on staff and available 24/7. Partners seeking this XMDR specialisation distinction must also complete both technical and sales enablement and specialisation examinations. Cortex XMDR Specialisation partners combine experienced analysts, mature operational processes and proven customer support with Palo Alto Networks' market-leading security products, enabling them to provide customers comprehensive visibility, detection and response across network, endpoint and cloud assets, combined with best-in-class threat prevention and in-depth security expertise.

