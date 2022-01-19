FlowCentric Technologies clinches sole distributorship deal with TOKN Technology

FlowCentric Technologies, one of SA’s leading business process automation and management companies, has been appointed sole distributor of the TOKN Mobility Platform for Africa.

The TOKN Mobility Platform is developed by Perth-based TOKN Technology, a digital technology company known for creating innovative enterprise software solutions.

The TOKN offering is a next-generation cloud enterprise mobility platform. The platform allows companies to easily connect systems and quickly build and deploy unique applications to Android, Apple and Microsoft smartphone and tablet users through the native TOKN app. Additionally, companies can securely connect and build apps and workflows using their existing IT infrastructure and systems.

"By partnering with FlowCentric Technologies we saw a great opportunity to work with likeminded people, while reaching more businesses on a global scale,” explains Clinton Schroeder, CEO and Co-Founder of TOKN Technology.

“With the team's in-depth understanding of how businesses function and their ability to improve workflows and core business processes, we could easily see how TOKN would fit seamlessly into the FlowCentric Processware product suite,” concludes Schroeder.

With the appointment, FlowCentric Technologies is well positioned to assist its clients and partners in increasing the power and reach of their business-critical applications, including the FlowCentric Processware BPM platform, while driving down the costs associated with building and running mobile applications.

Origins of the relationship

The Australian branch of FlowCentric Technologies initially engaged with TOKN Technology on a project for MACA Mining and was very impressed with the effectivity of the TOKN Platform, the speed to deployment and the support provided by the TOKN Technology team.

“After a very quick proof of concept project, we immediately saw the advantages of using TOKN above any of the other mobile app development platforms. This led us to sign up as a reseller in the Australian region,” reveals Kevin Hudson, Managing Director at FlowCentric Technologies Australia.

African distributorship

This success piqued the interest of the South African team, which soon after began liaising with the TOKN Technology team around a potential partnership.

FlowCentric Technologies management recognised a large gap in the African market for companies keen to rapidly develop and deploy mobile-enabled solutions, explains Odette Pieters, Chief Operating Officer at FlowCentric Technologies.

Odette Pieters, Chief Operating Officer at FlowCentric Technologies.

“Companies are not necessarily looking to replace their current investments, but rather to rapidly extend their existing systems to mobile users,” states Pieters, “and this is something the TOKN platform does exceedingly well.”

“Once we understood the benefits TOKN offers developers and end-users, we decided that a distributorship would be the ideal opportunity to open new markets for FlowCentric Technologies.”

With the distributorship in place, FlowCentric Technologies is set to offer the platform to resellers and clients alike.

“We’re excited about what this agreement means for the region, as the TOKN Mobility Platform is certain to open new opportunities and revenue streams for organisations intent on delivering mobility solutions to their stakeholders.

If you are a member of an African-based organisation that is interested in selling or buying the TOKN Mobility Platform, please request a call from FlowCentric Technologies to find out more.

