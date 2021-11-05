NETGEAR’s top-of-the-line, tri-band wireless access point

The new NETGEAR Insight Managed WiFi 6 AX6000 Tri-band (WAX630) is a mesh-capable and cloud manageable multi-gig access point designed to provide the ultimate WiFi performance for small and medium businesses.

The WAX630 brings next-generation premium WiFi 6 (802.11ax) performance to small and medium businesses (SMBs), delivering up to 40% higher speeds to each connected device compared to WiFi 5 (802.11ac). WAX630 interoperates with other NETGEAR Insight Managed access points, including the existing WiFi 5 (WAC510, WAC540) and WiFi 6 (WAX610, WAX610Y, WAX620) models.



Additionally, WAX630 allows access points to be connected to each other using Instant Mesh – a NETGEAR wireless backhaul technology. The WAX 630 comes equipped with two Ethernet ports – one Gigabit Ethernet port and a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE++) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port.

“WAX630 is ideally suited for environments with open spaces where there is a need to provide WiFi connectivity to a large number of concurrent users. Schools, community colleges, mid-sized manufacturing facilities, warehouses and office premises of mid-sized companies will each find value in the capabilities of this new Insight Managed WiFi 6 Tri-band Multi-gig access point. This powerful access point interoperates with existing NETGEAR WiFi 5 and WiFi 6 access points, thus protecting a customer’s investment in NETGEAR technology while allowing them to maximise the performance of their WiFi network,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, product manager for NETGEAR at Duxbury Networking.

WAX630 also supports 12-streams (4x4 on each band) with each unit capable of delivering up to 6.0Gbps of aggregate data throughput with all three bands supporting WiFi 6. Specifically designed for high-density deployments, the industry unique tri-band solution enables either one dedicated band for wireless backhaul with two front-haul bands for client devices, or a 2.5GbE wired backhaul with three front-haul bands for client device connection – thus making WAX630 among the most versatile and high-performance access points in the industry.

“NETGEAR Insight enables management of WAX630 and other devices from the Insight App or a connected browser. With Insight, resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) can remotely set up, monitor and maintain a customer’s network without requiring a technician to go on-site,” says Van Schalkwyk.

“Whether it be better overall throughput or faster speeds for individually connected devices, SMBs are always demanding more from their WiFi network. The WAX630 delivers industry-leading network performance based on its unique WiFi 6 12-stream tri-band architecture. Together with WAX610 and WAX620, a common Insight management platform, the new WAX630 offers SMB customers an unprecedented array of price-performance options, each with the same rich feature set, security and quality,” says Van Schalkwyk.

“The WAX630 provides robust enterprise-grade WiFi network security with WPA3 128-bit to 192-bit encryption and the capability to set up VLANs and up to 16 different SSIDs. With the tri-band WiFi 6 technology of the WAX630, businesses can now be confident that they are making an investment in the ultimate WiFi solution,” says Van Schalkwyk.

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, www.duxbury.co.za