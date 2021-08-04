Rapid 7 gets endorsement from both Gartner and Forrester

Brenton Swanepoel, Technology Lead at Obscure.

Rapid 7 has been named a leader in Gartner’s Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Magic Quadrant 2021, and a strong performer in the Forrester Wave for Managed Detection and Response, Q1 2021. These high marks of recognition reflect the power of the ecosystem Rapid 7 has created to help clients deal with the increasingly complex – and vital – challenge of cyber security, says Brenton Swanepoel, Technology Lead at Obscure.

He goes on to confirm that while Rapid 7’s SIEM offering is a market leader, a holistic view of the product takes into account the fact that it includes: Vulnerability management, cloud security and integration into a tool – Metasploit – which is used for closed loop validation. The latter verifies that vulnerabilities are exploitable and have business impact.

Obscure Technologies is a Rapid 7 distributor in South Africa.



“Rapid 7 offers a comprehensive solution that helps organisations reduce the risk of a breach, detect and respond to attacks, and build effective IT security programmes,” he says. “It has developed a truly unique approach to detecting and repelling cyber attacks based on up-to-date analysis of what is occurring in the wild – something no other vendors offer.”

Gartner’s Magic Quadrant report focused on identifying vendors that have the capability to address future developments in the security area. This is critical given the speed with which well-resourced cyber criminal syndicates operate. The report highlights the fact that Rapid 7 offers a core platform, Insight, with multiple security products, as well as the fact that its competitive pricing means even smaller organisations can access excellent security.

Rapid 7’s product suite comprises Insight IDR (user behaviour analytics and SIEM), Insight VM (vulnerability management), Insight AppSec (dynamic application security testing), Metasploit (penetration testing) and InsightCloudSec (cloud security).

Forrester highlights two capabilities: Strong behavioural detection coupled with integration into a broad range of technologies. Forrester scored Rapid 7 particularly strongly on its strategy and its market presence, the latter indicating its market acceptance.

“One of the key strengths of Rapid 7 is that the various components of its ecosystem all communicate with each other and share data. Its Orchestrator allows clients to build and automate workflows, thus freeing up analysts’ time. This makes Rapid 7 much more efficient as well as effective,” Swanepoel concludes. “This is a clear case of the sum of the parts being greater than the total.”