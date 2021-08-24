Distributed Power Africa joins Shoprite’s green building initiative

Econet unit Distributed Power Africa (DPA) has joined Shoprite Group’s renewable energy programme, installing solar panels at stores in three provinces.

The retailer announced plans earlier this year to go off-grid in the near future and DPA is among the renewable energy companies that have been contracted for the installations of solar power.

Shoprite Group already generates a significant amount of power from solar – 12 300MWh – following the installation of rooftop photovoltaic (PV) panels at multiple sites around SA and Namibia.

The company joined other businesses that have turned to renewable energy, opting to get off the grid.

According to research by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, published in its “Statistics of utility-scale power generation in South Africa 2020” report, SA is experiencing increased renewable energy use.

DPA says it has begun preparations for solar PV at Shoprite stores in Lichtenburg (North West), Malelane (Mpumalanga) and Waverly (Gauteng).

“The first three stores are expected to generate more than 1 450MWh of energy per annum in total. There are 18 Shoprite Checkers retail stores already powered by solar in the group’s green building initiative.

“DPA has been aggressive in engaging commercial and industrial businesses to adopt hybrid clean energy solutions for energy resilience, reduced costs and improved carbon footprints,” it notes.

It also counts Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ Africa Data Centres, UNESCO, Tanganda Tea Company estates, Anglo American Mines, Econet Wireless telecom towers, and Ecobank as customers.

DPA is also at an advanced stage of deploying 45MW across large industrial users across its operations in Kenya, Zimbabwe and South Africa.