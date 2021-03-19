Esker named a leader in IDC’s MarketScape for SaaS and cloud-enabled accounts receivable automation applications for mid-market

SPI, the African distributor for utility software products and services to the open systems segment of the IT industry and the southern African reseller for Esker, a leader in document process automation solutions, today announced that the latter has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Receivable Automation Applications for Midmarket 2020-2021 Vendor. The company was also recognised as a major player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation Applications for Enterprise 2020-2021 Vendor Assessment.

Esker’s placement in IDC MarketScape is a clear recognition of the company’s AI-powered accounts receivable(AR) and accounts payable (AP) solutions and the important role that automation solutions are playing in the push for cashflow optimisation.

“We’re proud to be recognised by the IDC MarketScape as a leader for our AR solution and a major player for our AP solution,” commented Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker. “This recognition validates our focus on driving innovation and value to our customers throughout the entire cash conversion cycle. Cashflow management is a critical part of running a business and our cloud platform allows businesses to power their digital transformation across the procure-to-pay and order-to-cash processes, uniting customers and suppliers within their ecosystems.”

Esker's AR automation solution removes the all-too-common obstacles preventing today's businesses from optimising their credit-to-cash process. From credit management, streamlined invoice delivery and collections management to simplified payment and cash application, Esker automates each step of the way to dramatically reduce days sales outstanding and drive an improved customer experience.

“In addition to our continued sales growth, this formal acknowledgement from IDC MarketScape confirms our decision to expand our AR solution suite to optimise the entire cash collection cycle, from customer onboarding to the allocation of the incoming payments,” added Maud Berger, product manager at Esker. “Our comprehensive and scalable solution resonates well with companies looking to collect cash more efficiently while managing their credit risk.”

Esker’s Accounts Payable automation solution allows businesses to eliminate the manual pains of traditional AP invoice processing with AI-driven data capture, touchless processing and electronic workflow capabilities – helping businesses save time and money while reducing risks and improving supplier relationships.

“Visibility and the ability to measure AP performances are key drivers for companies to digitise their back-office processes,” continued Catherine Dupuy-Holdich, product manager at Esker. “There’s widespread recognition among our customers that our solution fully supports these requirements. Esker provides standardised analytics across the board, supporting diverse ERP or middleware platform environments. We are constantly working on improving the UX and standard versatility with our role-based dashboards.”

