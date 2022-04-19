Sophos Achieves Perfect Scores in SE Labs’ protection tests

Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cyber security, today announced that its endpoint products ranked top in all three of SE Labs’ protection tests in the first quarter of 2022, achieving a 100% total protection accuracy score across the board. This repeats the three perfect test results in the first quarter of 2021. Sophos’ Intercept X leads the enterprise and small business categories, and Sophos Home Premium is the top consumer security product.

“These awards are further evidence of the power of Sophos’ next-generation security portfolio in defending against ransomware and other cyber threats,” said Simon Reed, senior vice-president, SophosLabs. “The perfect scores are even more valuable for us if you consider the high standards of SE Labs. Their test approach and methodology are most representative of all third-party testers when compared to the actual, real-world threat landscape. For Sophos, the concept of ‘cyber security delivered’ is all about easy-to-use and state-of-the-art solutions that help to prevent, detect and respond to attacks.”

Sophos Intercept X is the industry’s most sophisticated endpoint security solution, offering multiple layers of security for unparalleled protection against advanced attacks. It combines anti-ransomware technology, deep learning artificial intelligence, exploit prevention and active adversary mitigations to stop the widest range of threats. SE Labs tested the latest version of Sophos’ next-gen scanning engine, which is a ground-up rewrite of functionality. The update touches nearly every aspect of Intercept X and delivers multiple benefits to customers, such as reduced memory footprint, enhanced deep learning and AI behavioural detections and smaller updates resulting in less bandwidth consumption.

Sophos Home Premium extends Intercept X’s innovative and powerful security to consumers. Sophos Home protects Windows PCs and Macs from malware and ransomware, and provides webcam privacy, web protection and parental web filtering.

“Attacks in this test included threats that affect the wider public and more closely targeted individuals and organisations. You could say that we tested the products with ‘public’ malware and full-on hacking attacks,“ said Simon Edwards, CEO, SE Labs. “Products from Sophos produced extremely good results due to a combination of their ability to block malicious URLs, handle exploits and correctly classify legitimate applications and websites. No mistake – the AAA awards from SE Labs for Sophos Intercept X and Sophos Home Premium are truly deserved.”

The SE Labs reports are available at SE Labs.

