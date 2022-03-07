Sony, Honda forge strategic e-mobility alliance

Japanese multinational electronics corporation Sony Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with automobile manufacturer Honda Motor, which outlines their intent to establish a new company focusing on e-mobility.

According to the Japanese tech giants, the strategic alliance aims to create a new era of mobility through which they will engage in the joint development and sales of high value-added battery electric vehicles (EVs) and commercialise them in conjunction with providing mobility services.

The alliance aims to bring together Honda's mobility development capabilities, vehicle body manufacturing technology and after-sales service management experience, with Sony's expertise in the development and application of imaging, sensing, telecommunication, network and entertainment technologies, to develop a new generation of mobility and services, and continue to evolve going forward.

“Sony’s purpose is to ‘fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology’,” says Kenichiro Yoshida, representative corporate executive officer, chairman, president and CEO of Sony Group.

“Through this alliance with Honda, which has accumulated extensive global experience and achievements in the automobile industry over many years and continues to make revolutionary advancements in this field, we intend to build on our vision to ‘make the mobility space an emotional one’, and contribute to the evolution of mobility centred around safety, entertainment and adaptability.”

Sales of the first EV model from the new company are expected to start in 2025. The new entity is expected to plan, design, develop and sell the EVs, but not own and operate manufacturing facilities, according to the companies.

Honda is expected to be responsible for manufacturing the first EV model at its vehicle manufacturing plant. It is expected that a mobility service platform will be developed by Sony and made available for the new entity.

“The new company will aim to stand at the forefront of innovation, evolution and expansion of mobility around the world, by taking a broad and ambitious approach to creating value that exceeds the expectations and imagination of customers,” says Toshihiro Mibe, director, president, representative executive officer and CEO of Honda Motor.

“We will do so by leveraging Honda’s technology and know-how in relation to the environment and safety, while aligning the technological assets of both companies.

“Although Sony and Honda are companies that share many historical and cultural similarities, our areas of technological expertise are very different. Therefore, I believe this alliance brings together the strengths of our two companies, and offers great possibilities for the future of mobility.”