Redwill, SYNAQ partner up to tackle growing threat, save businesses from huge costs

Redwill and Synaq have a shared vision in solving two major problems affecting businesses:

Poor or no mail security; and Huge costs around data ingestion and exgestion.

Addressing the first point is driving e-mail security awareness in the SMME sector. Cyber crime has evolved over the years, becoming more prolific and sophisticated, but what does this actually mean and how do cyber criminals gain entry to our business environment.

Fake invoice e-mails – Disguising malicious attachments as fake invoices. In phishing, criminals send a legitimate-looking e-mail asking the receiver to click a link or download an attachment.

Malicious e-mail attachments – E-mails can include dangerous attachments that, when opened, install keylogger software, ransomware and other malware.

E-mail spoofing – E-mail spoofing is when headers are forged so the e-mail looks like it came from a recognised person or place.

Ransomware attacks – Ransomware, which is most commonly delivered via e-mail, encrypts a victim’s data and demands a fee to restore it.

Redwill solves this problem that many businesses face through an ongoing partnership with Synaq. With advanced spam and URL threat detection, 100% virus protection, identity threat protection (ITP), data leak prevention (DLP) and the only 100% punitive phishing protection SLA against leading banks in South Africa, SYNAQ Securemail is the ultimate line of defence in protecting businesses against spam, viruses and phishing attempts.

Secondly, the costs of data ingestion and exgestion has always been a stumbling block for many businesses to change their providers. Well, not anymore, says Redwill’s CFO Omar Hoosen. We aim to help businesses that have been stuck in an unfavourable position due to the exorbitant cost of data ingestion/exgestion. Together with Synaq, we will absorb the costs to help businesses transition to a more favourable environment that ticks the boxes regarding compliance, local storage and competitive pricing.

This will be in effect from September 2020 – March 2021.

With 10-year tamper-proof unlimited e-mail storage, a highly available and robust cloud service that effortlessly integrates across all major e-mail server platforms (including Exchange), and exceptionally fast search and retrieve functionality, SYNAQ Archive is the most comprehensive and hassle-free e-mail archive and compliancy cloud solution on the market, says Hoosen.

We look forward to driving awareness and have heavily invested in our people to drive this change in the market. Lastly, before the penalties start coming into effect, we hope to help more businesses in next coming months become compliant around their data that is in line with both the POPI Act and GDPR.

