Real-time language interpretation add-on now available for Microsoft Teams

Ricardo Oppelt, Director of Sales at Strato.

Strato Language Services, a multidisciplinary transcription and translation company and only KUDO partner in Africa, showcases KUDO’s new integration into Microsoft Teams. KUDO is a multilingual web conferencing platform with human-powered simultaneous interpretation, a language service that will now be available as a language Channel Selector in Microsoft Teams.

Available from Microsoft AppSource, the KUDO add-on will give customers access to real-time interpretation of more than 200 spoken and sign languages from within any Microsoft Teams meeting. With the native integration, clients will be able to add KUDO’s language selector to any Teams meeting, enabling participants to listen and engage in their preferred language.

“Being able to bring the multilingual meeting expertise of KUDO to Microsoft Teams assists us in helping drive global inclusivity through a diverse range of spoken and sign languages,” says Ricardo Oppelt, Director of Sales at Strato.

Using the add-on, meeting hosts can streamline event logistics. The integration will support up to 32 languages and 20 000 participants per meeting. This enhances the Teams user experience by making multilingual meetings accessible and easy to implement.

“Integrating a human-powered remote interpreting solution to Microsoft Teams provides users with a global communication tool that enhances collaboration and fosters better understanding in the workplace. As we look for innovative solutions to empower people and organisations navigating the digital workplace, KUDO offers a seamless solution to connect people and improve accessibility,” says Giovanni Mezgec, VP of Modern Work at Microsoft.

To access the full functionality and benefits, Strato clients will need to have active Microsoft Teams and KUDO subscriptions. For more information and to access the new integration, visit Strato Language Services.