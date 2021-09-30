4Sight named 2021 Microsoft SA Partner of the Year Awards finalist

Microsoft South Africa recognised 4Sight as a finalist for Modern Work, Application Development and Business Applications Power Platform at the 2021 Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Awards.

4Sight is a Microsoft Partner that demonstrates thought leadership in taking itself and its customers on a journey of digital transformation, with multiple workloads delivered with Office 365 and Microsoft 365.



It also helps accelerate innovation with a modern application development lifecycle approach to deliver great solutions on-premises and in the cloud, and uses the Microsoft Power Platform to deliver modern intelligent experiences and services that connect all the data across an organisation.

“We are extremely proud and honoured to receive acknowledgement from Microsoft South Africa. Our valued partnership with Microsoft is pivotal to the success of our business, and these nominations affirm the depth and strength of our ability to support the Microsoft Cloud ecosystem in South Africa,” says Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight Holdings.

The Microsoft South Africa Partner of the Year Awards acknowledges local partners that have excelled in delivering solutions built on the latest Microsoft technologies that provide benefits and repeatable success to local customers.

Microsoft South Africa rates entrants in the various categories across multiple criteria measured over the previous financial year.

These criteria include local implementation skills, active marketplace consulting service offers driving Modern Work, Azure or Power Platform consumption, new deployment services for customers, new customers added and progress towards Advanced Specialisations.

“We were able to take good offerings into the market and achieve huge success over the last financial year,” affirms the company's Chief Digital Officer, Aldo Van Tonder.

“Performance-wise, we managed to grow our total Microsoft revenue by almost 40% and Azure cloud performance by 171%. Office 365 grew by 110% YoY and our security business also showed phenomenal results, with our EMS and security revenue having grown 388% year on year,” he continues. “This proves that we truly focus on what is important to Microsoft and our customers.

“We also achieved an average consumption by customers of more than 90%, meaning that almost every licence sold to a customer is being consumed by the right workload,” concludes Van Tonder.

Rudi Dreyer, Chief Business Environment Officer, adds: “Mia (Monitors, investigates and advises) is our latest transformation solution and bot that is capable of assessing our customers’ environments in real-time, providing them with opportunities for optimisation, giving proactive advice on adding value and continuously monitoring the environment. Mia is the biggest single contributing factor driving adoption for our customers. Our multiple IP Co-Sell products such as 4Flow and 4Talk, combined with our adoption and change management, Microsoft Teams integration, and continuous innovation put us in a truly unique position.”

“The growth statistics prove the huge impact of our application development and how it has supported our own, and our customers’ digital transformation journeys,” claims Jannie Van Aswegen, Divisional Director: Software & App Dev. “We focus on the right apps that unlock value quickly.”

Lorette Roos, 4Sight’s D365 Business Unit Manager, says: “Our customers can rapidly customise and develop their technology, thanks to Power Apps. Plus, we have used Power Automate at several of them to automate business processes and integrate solutions.”

