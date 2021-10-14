Frogfoot pilots WiFi-only fibre solution

Shane Chorley, head of sales and marketing at Frogfoot.

Frogfoot Networks, an open-access infrastructure provider, is piloting Frogfoot air, a WiFi-only fibre solution through which internet services providers (ISPs) can offer affordable connectivity to users living in select areas.

“The launch of this pilot in select areas already covered by our fibre network will see ISPs being able to offer their users more affordable internet access through the newly-introduced 20/2Mbps and 10/1Mbps products,” says Shane Chorley, head of sales and marketing at Frogfoot.

“We believe this product can increase fibre penetration in our coverage areas, as it addresses a price-sensitive market that is currently not being serviced.

“In total, nearly 40 000 homes fall within the network coverage area that is eligible for Frogfoot air. Depending on the success of the pilot, we will look to roll this out across our fibre network,” says Chorley.

Frogfoot says it is further reducing costs for the end-user by installing a Frogfoot WiFi-enabled subscriber gateway, making it an easy-to-use wireless internet connection.

The company explains that traditionally, the equipment provided by Frogfoot and the ISP has been separate, but the fibre operator is now combining this into a single device, enabling faster installation times.

By offering a standard service to the ISPs, Frogfoot offers the provider the flexibility to create their own packages, it notes.

According the company, this new offering allows users to have a quality fibre-based internet connection that provides a better, more cost-effective experience than mobile offerings that tend to be less stable, and feature reduced throughput during peak usage times.

Chorley concludes this is not a restricted service, as end-users will have the ability to upgrade to any of the current FTTH products.

Areas covered by Frogfoot air include: