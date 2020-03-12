WiSolar partners with LG Electronics for solar panels

WiSolar has distinguished itself as one of the leading sources of clean energy solutions in the relatively short time it has been in the industry. The company's dedication to catering to the diverse needs of its customers has again been reiterated through its recent partnership deal with LG Electronics.

The move is to make the electronics giant a provider of solar panels for WiSolar and the company's customers. This will ensure that customers of the solar energy company enjoy the best equipment and technology in the industry without necessarily breaking the bank.

Power, or energy, as it may be called, is important to everyone, regardless of their location. Unfortunately, millions of people across the globe do not have access to 24-hour electricity supply, consequently inhibiting their development, particularly as every sector of the economy and human life seems to be tied to energy in one way or the other.

The increasing advocacy for cleaner energy solutions amid the threat of climate change has increased the need for more energy sources, and more importantly, recyclable energy. Unfortunately, the relatively high cost of energy sources like solar has made it difficult for people to enjoy their features and benefits. However, WiSolar has taken the initiative to provide sustainable power to as many people as possible at affordable rates.

In a similar vein, the company has collaborated with a global big player in the industry on the LG MonoX Plus and LG NeON2 Black. The two offer the latest technologies in the solar power industry, providing users with high performance, thanks to LG's LiLY technology.

The LG MonoX Plus comes with amazing features that stand out from many other panels on the market, with a 19.1% efficiency rating for monoX Plus with an output upward of 375W. Some fantastic features of the product include Reduced LID, with resilience against light-induced degradation and stress endurance of up to 5 400 Pa on the front side and up to 2 400 Pa on the rear side, ensuring enhanced durability.

The LG NeON2 Black solar panel is another powerful solar module that provides world-class performance, with a new cell structure to eliminate electrodes on the front, maximise the utilisation of light, and enhance reliability.

The solar panel has a 20.4% efficiency rating on 60 cell 350W and 20.1% on 345W. The product features enhanced durability, performance under real-world conditions, an enhanced warranty and aesthetic design suitable for roofs.

