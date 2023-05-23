Telspace Africa: What to look for when hiring a penetration testing provider

Telspace Africa positions itself as a leading South African information security provider, 100% focused on, to name a few, providing offensive security services and specialising in penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, red teaming, purple teaming and cyber incident simulations.

“With the increased focus on information security across companies globally, and the ever growing need to conduct penetration testing, companies must ensure that they partner with the best service providers in order to achieve their information security goals,” says Ayaz Saiyed, CTO of Telspace Africa.

“It is very important that companies are choosing reputable and experienced penetration testing providers to help them achieve their goals and ensure that vulnerabilities in their environments are found and remediated,” he says.

“As a result, companies must ensure that their penetration testing provider has the right skills and experience in order to provide assurance and peace of mind,” he says.

“We often see providers trying to pass off automated vulnerability scans as full penetration tests, so the first place companies need to start when looking for a penetration testing provider is to ensure that their selected provider will be conducting a full penetration test, which not only includes automated scanning, but also manual validation and testing by an experienced and qualified security analyst,” says Tim Quintal, COO of Telspace Africa.

“It is also recommended that prior to appointing a service provider, companies should validate the experience and qualifications of their chosen provider. This can be done by requesting references, CVs, qualifications/certifications and experience of the analysts that will be conducting their testing, understanding the overall company experience in the field, requesting information on the methodologies that will be used to conduct testing, as well as understanding your service provider’s experience in and ability to conduct threat modelling and their integration with new technologies, such as their use of AI in pentesting,” he says.

Telspace Africa will once again be exhibiting at the 2023 ITWeb Security Summit; we invite you to pay us a visit at stand 14 to discuss your penetration testing requirements, as well as overall information security needs with our experienced and knowledgeable team, who will gladly assist you with any questions or advice that you may require.