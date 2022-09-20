Maredi Technologies presents MT Solutions Day

Technology must support new work models, connect disparate elements of infrastructure and inform and enhance customer experiences while safeguarding the systems and data that power them. Business success can be achieved through ICT, which can drive innovation and efficiency.

Join us on 18 October 2022 as we unpack the latest ICT trends, uncovering in-depth insights into the industry's state of play. Through a range of keynote sessions and panel discussions we will exchange ideas with partners and experts from diverse industries to explore the most pressing concerns of today. We'll also reveal Maredi Technologies’ products and solutions, showcasing to our delegates a fresh perspective to ICT needs.

MT Solutions Day strives to be one of the best ICT networking events available. With professionals from all areas of the industry in attendance, you are sure to meet some fascinating experts. A full-day access to network with the various IT and telecommunications experts, we look forward to seeing you!

Please visit our website to register https://maredi-technologies.co.za/ or e-mail Marketing@maredit.co.za for more information.