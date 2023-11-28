Top ICT tenders: Year-end rush begins

National government departments grab the attention in this week’s tender bulletin.

National Treasury’s eTender Portal is entering the year-end advertising rush, resulting in a slew of opportunities for the ICT sector. It is national government departments, however, that grab attention this week.

The Department of Cooperative Governance opens the issue with a request for system maintenance and user incident support on its municipal infrastructure grant management information system (MIG-MIS). This bid is limited to service providers that are registered on SITA contract 1183 in Gauteng.

The department notes it uses web-based workflow systems that connect users from municipalities, sector departments and project consultants who interact with the system on behalf of the municipalities. Applications include functionality for fund administration, project life cycle management, backlogs, reporting and mapping, workflow and system administration modules.

The system facilitates the management of the MIG projects to the value of R15 billion per annum and plays a critical role in ensuring the MIG programme is managed effectively. It is therefore critical that the system is maintained, it says.

Due to capacity constraints, the department notes it is unable to render MIG-MIS system maintenance and call centre incident support. For this reason, it has decided to outsource this critical function.

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) follows with a desire to appoint a service provider to develop and render support services for a performance management system (PMS) with a project management module.

The DSI notes it developed a performance information management system (PIMS) to report on its performance to various stakeholders quarterly and annually. The performance information in these reports indicates the extent to which the DSI is meeting its performance targets. However, it only focuses on non-financial performance, and budget spent on the annual performance plan indicators is not reported on, it says.

The required PMS with a project management module must include all the phases of individual projects/programme management, such as identification, appraisal, preparation, execution, tracking and evaluation of KPIs, contract status, risk management and progress reporting, it says.

The Department of Public Works closes the issue with a request for Sage ERP system development, maintenance and support. It notes the tender is for its Property Management Trading Entity (PMTE), which it established to manage government’s property portfolio.

The tender documentation reveals PMTE currently uses WCS and PMIS as its legacy systems, which interface payments to the SageX3 financial system and will be replaced by Archibus ERP − a property management solution.

Currently, PMTE has implemented the finance module, automation Bank Serve and Cashbook integration, CSD integration, Persal integration and Leased In integration through the IGN programme on SageX3. It is also in project phase to implement the purchasing module in SageX3.

The entity requires a systems integration company that is Sage accredited – or in a joint venture with a Sage accredited service provider(s) – to do support and maintenance of the entire SageX3 solution, including enhancements and upgrades that might be identified from time to time within the duration of the contract.

Other tenders that make this week’s top 10 include:

The South African Social Security Agency is advertising for the supply and installation of an electronic security system and equipment at its head office. The new IP-based system must be able to activate IP surveillance cameras to monitor access control events and alarms, and display such events at the operator stations. The access control system must control access by means of door status monitoring and biometric access control readers, with card function as well, and must follow a client-server architecture with multi-site capability.

The State Information Technology Agency requires supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of switches and wireless access points and controller for the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety. The contract includes training and skills transfer for seven technicians and 36 months technical network maintenance and support.

Eskom wishes to acquire network security professional support services. The utility notes it is a vital national key point and SOE with many sites scattered across numerous provinces and continents. It has a complex network architecture comprised of many networks with security services from various suppliers. Because its network is critical to how it does business, it must ensure it is secure and accessible around the clock.

The utility is also inviting bids for the provision of architecture of integrated information systems (ARIS) subscription and professional services. Eskom says it is using ARIS as a design and modelling tool for optimising business processes and implementing application systems.

The SA Bureau of Standards is calling for proposals for a digital transformation readiness assessment and strategy. It notes its ICT and knowledge management division intends to conduct organisation-wide digital maturity assessment to evaluate the organisation’s digital responsiveness and digital culture. As part of the deliverable, the successful service provider will develop a digital transformation strategy to close identified gaps and achieve digital-enabled standardisation and quality assurance services goals.

The Government Pensions Administration Agency is looking for a professional service provider to lease and implement a biometric solution to authenticate and verify its internal and external stakeholders. The capabilities of the solution will significantly improve the identification of claimants and processors by optimising identity verification, determining proof of existence and ensuring the correct person is being paid.

The South African National Accreditation System is looking for a suitably qualified professional bidder for the supply, delivery, install, setup, configure and commission of the server, network and storage infrastructure, as well as provide managed services for the support and maintenance of all commissioned infrastructure. The contract includes the migration of all data and virtual servers from old servers to new infrastructure upon commissioning and stabilisation to the environment.

New tenders

Departmentof Cooperative Governance

The department is looking for a service provider via SITA contract 1183 for a period of 24 months for municipal infrastructure grant management information system maintenance and user incident support.

Note: This bid is limited to service providers registered on SITA contract 1183 in Gauteng.

Tender no: CoGTA (T) 14/2023

Information: Siviwe Ndaliso, Tel: 012 334 0586, E-mail: t14.2023@cogta.gov.za.

Closing date: 9 January 2024

­Tags: Software, services, support and maintenance

South African Social Security Agency

SASSA invites proposals from potential service providers for the provision of supply and installation of an electronic security system and equipment at its head office.

Compulsory briefing: 29 November

Tender no: SASSA-104-23-CS-HO

Information: Mogafe Mphahlele, Tel:012 400 2412; E-mail: MogafeM@sassa.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 December 2023

­­Tags: Hardware, software, security, biometrics, surveillance, smart cards, services, support and maintenance

Department of Science and Innovation

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider to develop and render support services for a performance management system with a project management module for a period of three years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 11 December – Microsoft Teams

Note: An information session will be held on 11 December on an online platform. Prospective providers are required to attend the session to get clarity on DSI’s specifications. Bidders interested in attending the proposed briefing session must notify DSI Supply Chain Management via e-mail prior to 10 December (tenders@dst.gov.za).

Tender no: DSI06/2023-24

Information: Charlotte Nukeri, Tel:082 311 2499; E-mail: tenders@dst.gov.za.

Closing date: 22 January 2024

Tags: Software, software development, performance management system, project management, services, support and maintenance

State Information Technology Agency

SITA is advertising for the supply, delivery, installation, configuration, maintenance and support of switches and wireless access points and controller for the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 1 December – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFB 2833-2023

Information: Mantsie Mabiletsa, Tel: 012 482 3217, E-mail: mantsie.malebatsa@sita.co.za.

Closing date: 16 January 2024

­Tags: Hardware, networking, switches, wireless, wireless access points, services, support and maintenance

Eskom

Network security professional support services are sought for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 4 December – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2325CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: 011 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 23 January 2024

­Tags: Software, hardware, networking, security, services, professional services, support and maintenance

Bids are invited for the provision of ARIS subscription and professional services for a period of five years.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: MWP2326CX

Information: Tamara Mda, Tel: 011 800 3599, E-mail: MdaT@eskom.co.za.

Closing date: 29 January 2024

­Tags: Software, services, professional services, ARIS, architecture of integrated information systems

SA Bureau of Standards

The SABS requests proposals for a digital transformation readiness assessment and strategy.

Compulsory briefing: 1 December – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: RFP 201174

Information: Pretoria, Tel: 012 428 6238, E-mail: Prince.hlongwane@sabs.co.za.

Closing date: 14 December 2023

­Tags: Software, hardware, services, digital, professional services, consulting

Government Pensions Administration Agency

The agency is looking for a professional service provider to lease and implement a biometric solution to authenticate and verify its internal and external stakeholders.

Tender no: GPAA 12/2023

Information: Phatudi Kgomo, Tel:012 399 2216; E-mail: TenderEnquiries@gpaa.gov.za.

Closing date: 14 December 2023

­­Tags: Hardware, software, services, professional services, security, biometrics

South African National Accreditation System

SANAS is looking for a suitably qualified professional bidder for the supply, delivery, install, setup, configure and commission of the server, network and storage infrastructure, as well as managed services for 36 months for the support and maintenance of all commissioned infrastructure.

Compulsory briefing: 30 November – Link

Tender no: SANAS/INFRASTRUCTURE/2023-24/07

Information: Zanele Ngwenya, Tel: 012 740 8535, E-mail: zanelen@sanas.co.za.

Closing date: 14 December 2023

­Tags: Hardware, servers, networking, storage, services, managed services, support and maintenance

Department of Public Works

The national department wishes to appoint a service provider for Sage ERP system development, maintenance and support for 36 months.

Non-compulsory briefing: 30 November – Microsoft Teams

Tender no: H23/004GS

Information: Kgomotso Mabelebele, Tel: 012 406 2017, E-mail: Kgomotso.Mabelebele@dpw.gov.za.

Closing date: 12 December 2023

­Tags: Software, software development, services, support and maintenance, ERP, enterprise resource planning