Another pothole reporting app makes its debut

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has launched a province-wide app that allows community members and road users to report poor road conditions and other road maintenance issues that require attention.

Launched as part of theSmart Mobility Weekendsservice delivery campaign,PotholeFixGP is downloadable from the Google Play Store and will soon be available on the Huawei and Apple app stores, according to the department.

The new app follows the Find & Fixpothole reporting app launched by the Johannesburg Roads Agency in 2014, which has since stopped operating.

Last year, the City of Johannesburg’s Pothole Patrol appmade its debut.

Speaking at the PotholeFixGP launch in Diepsloot over the weekend, Gauteng MEC for public transport and road infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo said the app is part of the department's commitment to leverage new technologies to assist with monitoring potholes and other road defects that need urgent attention.

“Once reported, a pothole/road defect appears on the departmental dashboard where it will be allocated to the maintenance team. Upon allocation, the app will provide a status update of the pothole, ranging from reported, assigned and to be completed.

“The app has a capability allowing it to check and verify whether a reported pothole is on a municipal, provincial or national South African National Roads Agency road,” Mamabolo noted.

The Smart Mobility Weekends service delivery programme was launched in April 2021 by the department, in partnership with the City of Johannesburg, to focus on pothole repairs and other road maintenance work.

Mamabolo said that potholes reported are referred to the responsible road agencies or municipalities for their attention.

“Those potholes belonging to the department will be dealt with by the departmental road maintenance teams.”

He added the launch of the app serves to build a relationship with motorists/road users to be the eyes and ears of the department in keeping road infrastructure conditions conducive for a safe, enhanced and pleasant driving experience.

“The people of Gauteng are encouraged to download the app and report road maintenance issues that need attention,” the MEC concluded.