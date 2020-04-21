UCT GSB Solution Space to host virtual Demo Day

The University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business's Solution Space and MTN are hosting a virtual demo day on 23 April, to showcase entrepreneurs who were part of the e-Track accelerator programme.

The Solution Space, an ecosystem for early-stage startups and development platform for corporates, was founded in 2014 in partnership with the MTN Group

The e-Track Programme is a three-part new-venture acceleration and a capacity building programme for high impact individuals at UCT. It was designed to support teams to build scalable businesses with international potential, and one of its key goals is measuring the number of validated market opportunities with customers willing to pay for a product or a service.

UCT GSB Solution Space has spent the past few months supporting individuals who are working towards a sustainable Africa using innovative digital solutions to test and validate new business models.



Demo Day will not only give entrepreneurs the opportunity to report their progress since joining the programme, it will enable them to share their future plans too.



The venture deemed most progressive will receive post-programme, direct support from the MTN Group for further development.

The cohort features nine ventures working on a range of high-impact solutions:



• Contego Protego a discreet, security-enabled panic button card

• ZarGa, a mobile remittance payment platform

• Online beauty and wellness service platform, Prim-U

• Lalela, a mobile device audiometer

• AskCicero, an automated legal consultancy

• A visual interactive learning kit called Visar

• GreenED, an online education platform for sustainable built environments

• An online conceptual learning platform for high school pupils called SameStart

• Dream Factory Foundation, an educational programme for youth to drive entrepreneurial development and employment opportunities

To follow Demo Day’s live stream, register here before 4 pm on 21 April.







