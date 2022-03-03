ITWebBI2022: Building a data-driven culture

Dominic Albrecht, Digital Planet.

Being data driven has become an imperative for modern, digital businesses, and with good reason.

Data-driven decision making is directly linked to boosting the bottom line, driving efficiency, and generally outperforming other entities who are not.

And while there are many essentials to a business becoming data driven, none is as crucial as having a culture that both enables and drives objective, data-informed decision making.

With this in mind, Dominic Albrecht, head of analytics at Digital Planet, is presenting on “Implementing a successful change management programme to enable a data-driven culture”, at the ITWeb Business Intelligence Summit 2022, to be held from 8 to 10 March, at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton, and online.

Algrecht will discuss how the past two years have impacted the pace of change, particularly in terms of data and analytics projects, as well as dealing with resistance to change.

He will also demonstrate how data and analytics will change employees’ jobs for the better.

Finally, he will show the audience what a successful change management strategy looks like, and will share the key pitfalls to avoid when implementing a change management programme.