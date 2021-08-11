FNB grows its smart devices catalogue

Brad Roper, FNB Connect CEO.

First National Bank (FNB) says its customers can now purchase an array of smart devices from the FNB Connect shop via the banking app.

This is in line with the new functionalities and services the bank is bringing to its mobile offering, FNB Connect. Launched in June 2015, FNB Connect is a three-pillar business made up of the mobile virtual network operator, device and service provider business.

FNB Connect CEO Brad Roper previously told ITWeb that the bank had plans to enhance its devices business by allowing more than smartphone purchases.

In a statement issued yesterday, FNB says customers can buy devices across the following categories: smartphones, laptops, accessories, TVs, gaming consoles and smartwatches.

Additionally, the bank says customers can apply for devices over a 24-month repayment period.

Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB Retail, states: “We are constantly refreshing our solutions to align with the step change in customers’ needs. This is also in line with our digital platform journey and ongoing commitment to empower our customers with tools to fully embrace an end-to-end digital experience.

“Telecommunications is a vital component of our customers’ lives and has become even more important in the midst of a global pandemic. Our holistic approach to solutions for customer needs allows our customers to get much more value from banking with us.”

Roper notes FNB Connect services − like the sale of prepaid vouchers such as electricity, lotto tickets, airtime and data − have been a big strategic driver of app usage and digital adoption for FNB.

“We consider ourselves as an online retailer and want to be able to offer our customers convenience and value for money, safely on-platform,” says Roper. “The growing appeal of our offering is indicative of the value that users see in our service. This innovation also comes at a crucial time when many of our customers and their families rely on digital solutions to work from home and also access educational tools for their children.

“We pride ourselves on putting customers at the centre of our integrated financial solutions, and the innovations we are implementing demonstrate our commitment to value-based banking, especially during these tough economic times. Overall, these changes will go a long way to building main-bank relationships with our customers.”

Meanwhile, the bank says its addition to its digital payments’ ecosystem has kicked off with positive momentum as over 100 000 customers added Apple Pay to their FNB credit, debit, fusion, and virtual cards in the first week.

Chris Labuschagne, CEO of FNB Card says: “We are delighted with the positive response from our retail and commercial customers who were quick to set up Apple Pay and have already made safe and secure payments. We continue to accelerate efforts to diversify our digital payments ecosystem to provide a convenient and secure experience across all our payments solutions.”