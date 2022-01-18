Altron Security partners with OneTrust to help businesses in SA and Africa operationalise trust

Grant Long, Practice Lead for Data Privacy at Altron Security.

Today, data is often referred to as the ‘new oil’, due to how powerful it is, enabling organisations to improve their business decisions, streamline their operations and reduce their operating costs.

Of course, notes Grant Long, Practice Lead for data privacy and governance at Altron Security, such information is often considered powerful because of the sensitive nature of some of the data. This is why organisations are facing increasing regulations relating to how they collect, use, store and delete customer data, and how they manage data privacy.

“It is for this reason that Altron Security has brought the OneTrust platform into its solution fold. The OneTrust platform, comprising offerings such as OneTrust Privacy Management Software, OneTrust DataDiscovery, OneTrust DataGovernance, OneTrust Vendorpedia, OneTrust GRC, OneTrust Ethics, OneTrust PreferenceChoice, OneTrust ESG and OneTrust DataGuidance, helps organisations build a fabric of trust into their daily operations. Companies can choose from a range of modules that can be implemented according to their needs,” he says.

OneTrust is the number one fastest growing and most widely used technology to help organisations build more trusted privacy, security and governance programmes. According to the IDC Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares Report, 2020: “OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping. Furthermore, the technology set itself can be easily deployed, configured and used.”

In addition, Long points out that the OneTrust platform is SaaS-based, consumption is easy and the barrier to entry is low. This means it is easy for Altron to assist customers of all sizes to align their budget to the specific aspects of their business that need the most help initially. Additional modules can then be purchased as their budget allows and according to their demands.

“What really sets OneTrust apart is their deep privacy, security and data governance expertise, as well as a market-leading privacy and security regulatory research tool, DataGuidance, which helps customers stay up to date on evolving privacy and security regulations around the world. Because the platform is constantly updated with any legal changes to global and local privacy laws, it is easy to remain compliant, regardless of whether it’s the GDPR in Europe, LGPD in Brazil, or the CCPA in California.

“The Altron Security business complements the OneTrust stack perfectly, as we offer business consulting services that will assist customers to get their processes and procedures in place to ensure they obtain the best value from this toolset.”

“Trust is a competitive differentiator for the modern business. With more than half of the world’s population now protected under privacy regulations, organisations face a new challenge to protect personal data and remain compliant. However, this also presents many new opportunities to build a fabric of trust into their business and drive customer loyalty,” said Ryan Edge, Offering Manager, Privacy & Data Governance at OneTrust. “Partnering with Altron Security felt like a natural fit due to their reputable solutions portfolio and strong customer-centric approach. We are proud to partner with Altron and look forward to jointly supporting customers in their efforts to operationalise trust.”

In today’s increasingly legislated data privacy arena, it is absolutely vital for enterprises to have a set of technologies like this, which can boost compliance and fill in the gaps in a company’s initial compliance framework. OneTrust can easily be integrated into an existing technology stack, he continues, and will massively improve data management.

“Data has been identified as a particular growth area in the Altron 2.0 strategy and we are positioning ourselves as a data-focused business. We have therefore invested significant time and effort into this space, ensuring we form the best strategic partnerships. With OneTrust now part of our solution offerings, we are able to provide new, critical services to both existing and new clients in order to augment what they already have in place in a tailored fashion,” concludes Long.