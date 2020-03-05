Edtech firm Snapplify acquires Onnie Media Teacha

Michael Jordaan, ex-CEO of FNB and venture capitalist investor in Snapplify.

Edtech firm Snapplify has acquired Onnie Media / Teacha – an educator media hub for South African teachers.

In a statement, the company says the acquisition further diversifies its educational portfolio, and cements its position as a contender in the global e-learning market.

The deal comes on the back of a $2 million expansion capital raise into Snapplify late last year, backed by Knife Capital and Hlayisani Growth Fund.

Onnie Media / Teacha is an independent online teacher community, which specialises in empowering, inspiring and uplifting South African teachers.

With the acquisition, Snapplify says it bolsters its goals to continue to develop an offering that is compelling and valuable for teachers.

Snapplify runs a marketplace for digital education content, related educational services, and devices, which is used by thousands of schools across the continent.

Snapplify CEO Wesley Lynch says: “We believe that successful digital education in classrooms requires more than a simple switch from physical to digital textbooks. Expanding our offering to include teacher support tools is crucially important to us, and we’re pleased to have Teacha join the Snapplify Group to further this mission.”

Commenting on the transaction, founder and CEO of Onnie Media, Jean Vermeulen, says: “Onnie Media’s primary goal has been to empower, inspire and support South African teachers by building platforms that enable teachers to help one another.”

He adds: “We’re proud to have built a network of teachers that embraces the power of online communities to support each other. As teachers ourselves, we see the role of supporting teachers as a critical and important one, and are pleased to be joining a company that holds these same values. We’re excited for the next phase of our growth, and to be reaching teachers across Africa.”

“The acquisition of Onnie Media / Teacha by Snapplify is an exciting one,” says Andrea Bohmert of Knife Capital, and chairman of Snapplify’s board. “Snapplify is on a powerful upwards trajectory, growing both its reach and offering for schools, teachers, students and parents.”

Michael Jordaan, ex-CEO of FNB and venture capitalist investor in Snapplify, says: “Both Snapplify and Teacha are doing incredible work to reach and support South African teachers, and I look forward to seeing the continued growth of these two partners.”