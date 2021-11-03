Epicor delivers the power of cloud with latest release of Epicor Kinetic ERP for manufacturers

Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software designed to promote business growth, today announced the latest release of Epicor Kinetic, its cloud-based ERP platform for manufacturers. The new updates deliver on the company’s continued commitment to build best-in-class industry cloud solutions to give manufacturers even more power to streamline operations and boost profitability.

As manufacturers contend with an array of challenges, including operational efficiency, supply chain disruption, workforce complexities and changing customer expectations for digital connectedness, the need for flexible, insights-driven industry productivity solutions has never been greater. In fact, according to the latest Epicor Industry Insights Report 2021, 94% of business leaders surveyed stated the cloud is critical to future-proofing their business, and 82% said COVID-19 had accelerated their cloud migration plans.

The latest release of Epicor Kinetic addresses these challenges head-on, and is built to deliver a variety of capabilities that bring the back-office into the hands of frontline business users – including expanded cloud options for large manufacturers, new features to improve insight and productivity, and an enhanced user experience.

Enterprise cloud for large manufacturers

Epicor Kinetic now offers a new Epicor Cloud Enterprise Services package for large manufacturers that contend with uniquely complex bills of materials (BOMs) and material resource planning (MRP) requirements. With the new services package, large manufacturers gain greater control and flexibility to manage multiple plants and facilities worldwide on a scalable and secure cloud platform. The solution also delivers state-of-the-art computing power, customisable cloud infrastructure and access to premium support expertise to accelerate sophisticated global manufacturing processes.

Improved productivity

An array of newly integrated, industry-focused modules and upgrades are available in the latest release, delivering greater digital capability for quoting, estimating and e-commerce. Features include:

Integration of Epicor CPQ (the new name for KBMax): Epicor CPQ delivers an impactful, visual buying experience on the web to easily handle complex product rules, automatically sync bills of operations and materials, and speed up time to quote through to production. Epicor CPQ is also available with Epicor Commerce Connect, the e-commerce solution built for Epicor Kinetic users.

SecturaSOFT : Epicor Kinetic connects to the SecturaFAB estimating and quoting tool for metal fabrication manufacturers, delivering graphical representation and nesting logic that significantly speeds the quote generation process. Customers benefit from optimised runtimes, welding costs, complex cutting operations and more.

: Epicor Kinetic connects to the SecturaFAB estimating and quoting tool for metal fabrication manufacturers, delivering graphical representation and nesting logic that significantly speeds the quote generation process. Customers benefit from optimised runtimes, welding costs, complex cutting operations and more. Amazon and eBay Connection: Epicor EDI, a B2B integration module, connects Epicor Kinetic to Amazon and eBay, enabling users who enter large numbers of orders to automate order entry processing. The integrations also provide real-time inventory visibility and expedited fulfilment.

Enhanced user experience

With a variety of user experience upgrades across the platform, the latest release provides a more personalised experience to improve engagement and productivity. From customisations to enhanced low/no-code configurations within the Epicor Application Studio tool, every upgrade can be adopted at a customer’s own pace to minimise business disruption. This upgrade is complemented with more than 56 new hands-on trainings that are seamlessly integrated into the platform.