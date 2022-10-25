Massive outage hits WhatsApp

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp earlier this morning suffered a massive outage affecting millions of users across the globe.

According to the Downdetector website, users started reporting having issues with sending and receiving WhatsApp messages from about 9am.

At the time of writing, over 12 000 reports had been made on Downdetector about the WhatsApp outage.

South African users were also unable to make use of the messaging application at the time of writing.

Users from countries such as the UK and India were also complaining of the downtime, which appeared to be a global outage.

However, at the time of publishing, the service seemed to have been restored in South Africa.

BBC reports that a spokesperson for Meta said: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

It adds that last year, WhatsApp went down as part of a six-hour outage, which also hit Facebook, Oculus and Instagram.

Facebook later said the global problem was caused by a configuration change.



According to Statista, in April 2022, WhatsApp had approximately 2.44 billion unique active users worldwide, up 6.4% compared to the corresponding month in 2021.