Decision Inc. one of the first to achieve new Microsoft Partner Solution designations (for data and AI and business applications)

Decision Inc., a leading provider of business consulting and technology solutions, is one of the first African firms to achieve Microsoft Partner Solution designations – receiving one for data and AI and another one for business applications.

Nicole Dezen, a Microsoft Corporate Vice-President (Global Partner Solutions), wrote that Decision Inc.’s impressive achievement demonstrates "…technical capabilities, experience and ability to deliver successful customer outcomes".

Desmond Struwig, Managing Executive of Intelligent Operations at Decision Inc., responded by saying: “Achieving this is a true testament to our team's expertise and dedication to delivering innovative solutions. We are thrilled to be recognised by Microsoft for our ability to leverage their technology to drive real-world results for our customers. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible with these powerful tools.”

Desmond Struwig, Managing Executive for Intelligent Operations at Decision Inc.

The new Microsoft Partner designations are intended to help businesses get the most value out of their Microsoft investments, as they provide a clear and easy-to-understand way for businesses to identify Microsoft partners that have the necessary skills and experience to deliver high-quality solutions. They are based on rigorous standards and testing. This ensures that partners who earn them have the knowledge and expertise required to deliver the best possible results for customers. Customers can take comfort from the fact that the designations are updated regularly to reflect the latest advancements in technology and changing market conditions. This ensures that partners who hold them are always up to date with the latest best practices.

In response, Decision Inc.'s team of experts will continue to grow their track record of delivering data and AI solutions – solutions that drive business growth and enable organisations to make more informed decisions. Likewise, the company's Business Applications practice will continue to help clients optimise and streamline their operations, increase efficiency and reduce costs.



