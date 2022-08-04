Inspired Academy builds better futures with test automation training week
Sought-after skills vital to stay relevant in fast-paced software world.
Software testing firm Inspired Testing’s training institution, Inspired Academy, will host a week of in-person test automation courses in Johannesburg and Cape Town, from 26-30 September 2022. Registration has opened for three courses on the highly sought-after skill of test automation aimed at both entry-level and advanced software professionals.
Louise Gilbert, software quality engineer and training manager, stated: “These courses are a perfect way to boost your testing skills, stay relevant and advance your career. We aim to provide South Africa’s best training in test automation in a week. Test automation grows more important as a fast-changing world demands increased efficiency of software testers.”
The courses will be presented at Inspired Testing’s offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg. The courses are aimed at different skillsets and experience levels and include:
- Introduction to test automation of web applications in Java (Johannesburg), is aimed at testers looking to upgrade their skillset as well as software developers wanting to consolidate their skills.
- API testing and automation (Cape Town), is aimed at testers, test automation engineers and software developers looking to add API testing and automation to their skillset.
- Deep dive into automation for web applications in Java (Johannesburg) aimed at test automation engineers and software developers wishing to advance their technical and test automation skillsets.
- Value offer: Introduction and Deep Dive into Automation Combined: The Inspired Academy also offers a discount purchase if both the Introductory and Advanced Automation courses are booked.
"Over the last 15 years of working as an automation engineer and consultant, I’ve learned many lessons, often the hard way,” says Bas Dijkstra, Trainer and Director at Inspired Academy. “I want to share with you some of the lessons I’ve learned over the years and how you can avoid making the same mistakes I did.” This event is a vital opportunity to build connections and learn from the experts in the industry in an informal setting.
Each course takes place over two days and each registration qualifies for a total of two hours of one-on-one coaching time to ensure a better grip on the practical aspects of software testing. Says Gilbert: “Each course is jam-packed with interactive training and hands-on exercises. I truly believe that each participant will be fully equipped to be a more efficient test professional and take their career to the next level.”
The Joburg Software Testing Community Meetup, sponsored by the Inspired Academy, will host a testing community event in Johannesburg. Speakers include Academy Head Bas Dijkstra and other experts in the field. In addition, Magriet Mouton and Yendor Felgate, directors of Being Human Group, will cover Surviving Hybrid Teams, a vital discussion to optimise teamwork in a hybrid environment.