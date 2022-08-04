Inspired Academy builds better futures with test automation training week

Bas Dijkstra, Trainer and Director: Inspired Academy.

Software testing firm Inspired Testing’s training institution, Inspired Academy, will host a week of in-person test automation courses in Johannesburg and Cape Town, from 26-30 September 2022. Registration has opened for three courses on the highly sought-after skill of test automation aimed at both entry-level and advanced software professionals.

Louise Gilbert, software quality engineer and training manager, stated: “These courses are a perfect way to boost your testing skills, stay relevant and advance your career. We aim to provide South Africa’s best training in test automation in a week. Test automation grows more important as a fast-changing world demands increased efficiency of software testers.”

The courses will be presented at Inspired Testing’s offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg. The courses are aimed at different skillsets and experience levels and include:

"Over the last 15 years of working as an automation engineer and consultant, I’ve learned many lessons, often the hard way,” says Bas Dijkstra, Trainer and Director at Inspired Academy. “I want to share with you some of the lessons I’ve learned over the years and how you can avoid making the same mistakes I did.” This event is a vital opportunity to build connections and learn from the experts in the industry in an informal setting.

Each course takes place over two days and each registration qualifies for a total of two hours of one-on-one coaching time to ensure a better grip on the practical aspects of software testing. Says Gilbert: “Each course is jam-packed with interactive training and hands-on exercises. I truly believe that each participant will be fully equipped to be a more efficient test professional and take their career to the next level.”

The Joburg Software Testing Community Meetup, sponsored by the Inspired Academy, will host a testing community event in Johannesburg. Speakers include Academy Head Bas Dijkstra and other experts in the field. In addition, Magriet Mouton and Yendor Felgate, directors of Being Human Group, will cover Surviving Hybrid Teams, a vital discussion to optimise teamwork in a hybrid environment.