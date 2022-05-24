ATS Network Management to showcase SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability

ATS Network Management, in partnership with Solarwinds, is a display sponsor of the annual ITWeb Security Summit 2022 to be held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, Johannesburg on 31 May and 1 June. In an increasingly connected, digital world, cyber security threats are constantly evolving and increasing in number and sophistication. Security professionals need to be up to speed with the latest technologies, techniques and skills for predicting and mitigating potentially crippling cyber attacks, the methods and tools in use by today's threat actors and the latest legal and compliance demands.

ATS Network Management will showcase SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability. The SolarWinds Platform offers organisations of any size the ability to accelerate their digital transformation efforts by providing a comprehensive and unified view of today’s modern, distributed and hybrid network environments.

As organisations progress their digital transformation initiatives, they’re modernising their operations, applications and databases and leveraging hybrid and multicloud deployments – all while supporting existing, traditional workloads and systems. Organisations managing these complex, diverse and distributed environments have amassed various monitoring and management tools across different teams. According to Gartner: “For overlapping toolsets – many enterprises already have upward of 15 monitoring tools and do not wish to add further complexity.” As a result, ITOps, DevOps and SecOps teams receive an overload of alerts and disjointed analytics and have difficulty accessing the actionable insights they need to quickly identify, prioritise and resolve issues in business-critical services. These disparate tools can also be cumbersome to implement and manage, and they can become cost-prohibitive to maintain and scale, creating operational and business risks.

SolarWinds Hybrid Cloud Observability helps solve these problems through an integrated, comprehensive and cost-effective full-stack solution designed to provide end-to-end oversight of service delivery and component dependencies, helping organisations shift from a reactive to a proactive IT posture as they meet the challenges of today’s hybrid IT realities. With Hybrid Cloud Observability, tech pros gain single-pane-of-glass monitoring with actionable intelligence to expedite problem resolution and enable proactive management. SolarWinds applies built-in intelligence and AIOps to its full-stack solution. The platform is built to help organisations continuously improve performance, availability, security and digital experience across complex, diverse and distributed hybrid and cloud environments.

“With hundreds of thousands of security alerts per minute, it’s no longer possible for IT pros to operate in silos. Observability means an integrated approach across the stack, making real-time decision-making a lot more efficient and on point!” says Glenn Lazarus, CEO of ATS Network Management.

ITWeb Security Summit 2022, now in its 17th year, will again bring together leading international and local industry experts, analysts and end-users to unpack the latest threats facing African CISOs, CIOs, security specialists and risk officers, demystify emerging cyber security strategies in AI, blockchain, IOT, DevSecOps and more, and explain how to increase an organisation's cyber resiliency. Register today.