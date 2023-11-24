The CyberThreat Report: November 2023

The top threat actor groups.

Inside: Ransomware activity following APT trends, polyglot malware takes the stage, underground development of malicious AI.

The Trellix Advanced Research Center’s latest CyberThreat Report observed indicators of collaboration between ransomware groups and nation-state-backed advanced persistent threat actors, adoption and usage of lesser-known programming languages for malware, and cyber criminals developing generative AI tools.

Click here to download the report: https://www.trellix.com/solutions/gated-form/?docID=20ac2103-1f39-4c86-a2b8-995059730c01